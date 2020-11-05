Daily Fantasy Football Week 9 expert cheat sheet

Week 9 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

[Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

You’ll definitely see a lot of James Conner in our experts’ lineups ahead of a plus matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, but you’ll also see some J.K. Dobbins and Logan Thomas sprinkled in.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $200K Baller. $15 entry fee. $25K and more to first]

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 9:

Expert Week 9 Daily Fantasy Lineup More

What do you think of their squads? Let us know which you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy!