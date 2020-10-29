Daily Fantasy Football Week 8 expert cheat sheet

Week 8 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Derrick Henry looks like the high-salary running back of choice for most of our analysts, but they’re also double-dipping into the Philadelphia Eagles well this week with Boston Scott and Richard Rodgers. Both players are expected to receive bigger workloads as injury fill-ins against a hapless Dallas Cowboys team.

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 8:

