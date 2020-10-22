Daily Fantasy Football Week 7 expert cheat sheet

Week 7 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Our experts like the outlook of Aaron Jones, who will take on the Texans’ sieve-like run defense in Week 7. They’re also banking on upside plays like J.D. McKissic, Tim Patrick, and Darren Fells.

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 7:

