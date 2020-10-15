Daily Fantasy Football Week 6 expert cheat sheet

Week 6 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

It seems Deshaun Watson is back in our good graces, as he’s in a couple of our analysts’ lineup this week ahead of a matchup against the Titans.

You’ll also find Alexander Mattison in all their lineups, along with a sprinkling of fellow Viking, Adam Thielen, before a plus matchup against the Falcons.

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 6:

Week 6 expert lineups More

What do you think of their squads? Let us know which you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy!