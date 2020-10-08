Daily Fantasy Football Week 5 expert cheat sheet

Week 5 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Is this the week Clyde Edwards-Helaire finishes as the top fantasy running back when he takes on the bottom-ranked rush defense of the Las Vegas Raiders? You’ll find the Chiefs rookie in a lot of our analysts’ DFS lineups.

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 5:

