Daily Fantasy Football Week 3 Picks: Lineup, advice for DraftKings tournaments Our basic NFL DFS strategy this week is to jam in high-cost receivers and rely on a mint-priced quarterback with this Week 3 DraftKings GPP lineup.. Tom Brady tried valiantly but couldn't carry our team to 3.5X value last week, and our $4,800 Ted Ginn narrowly missed on two deep touchdowns that made up about a 20-point swing. Ugh.

Alas, we're back, taking more high-variance swings with this week's daily fantasy football lineup.

1 QB DeShone Kizer, CLE @ IND ($5,000) Kizer's migraine-marred week against the NFL's top defense in opposing passer rating allowed (which was actually 11.5 points lower heading in) depresses his price to the point we can save about three grand on the QB ceiling.In his favor: Upside with running ability, the No. 4 average depth of target, and a Colts D that gave up three hundo to Jared Goff.

2 RB Ty Montgomery, GB @ CIN ($6,900) Montgomery has at least three-to-five catches built-in when Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb start. With them out or hampered, his ceiling probably doubles. It doesn't hurt that suspended Vontaze Burfict is out one more week as linchpin of the Bengals LB corps.

3 RB James White, NE vs. HOU ($5,400) Rex Burkhead left Week 2 with a rib injury before missing Wednesday's practice. White capitalized with eight receptions and should factor heavily against a Texans D that New England faced in the divisional round last year. The Pats targeted their backfield 10 times in that contest.

4 WR A.J. Green, CIN vs. GB ($8,100) Green laid his frustrations bare as Cincy canned their O coordinator. Green Bay's bottom-five pass defense from 2016 looks mostly the same, save for a promising rookie. Hopefully the public bails after two horrendeous weeks from Andy Dalton because if there's one week for A.J. to go off, it's this one.

5 WR Keenan Allen, LAC vs. KC ($7,200) Allen ranks second in catches this year, and last time against KC he was on pace for roughly 13-for-150 before injury. The viewing public deserves a healthy Allen year because he's a lock to eat — especially with KC's reticence to track him with Marcus Peters.

6 WR Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs. NYG ($5,900) Jeffery leads all receivers in total air yards and it's not even close, leading second-placed Antonio Brown 338-to-286. Expect more YOLO balls with Janoris Jenkins either out or returning from injury.

7 TE Jared Cook, OAK @ WAS ($3,100) Cook's level with Amari Cooper and only three behind Michael Crabtree for the Raiders team lead in catches, as Oakland hits Week 3 in a game with the highest Vegas total. Washington's allowed the most yards to opposing tight ends.

8 FLEX Kenny Golladay, DET vs. ATL ($4,600) Hopefully Golladay's mere three targets on Monday night will keep public shares away from the Lions' most productive deep threat, but his No. 16 rank among receivers in total air yards stacks up well, considering only two receivers have more yards with a higher aDOT.