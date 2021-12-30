Daily Fantasy Football: Week 17 matchup-based values

By Jordan Vanek

The basis for being successful in any daily fantasy sports contest, whether cash games or large-field GPPs, is finding value to build around. Using 4for4’s Yahoo DFS Value Report, we can uncover some of the best values at each position for the Week 17 slate.

Quarterbacks

Trey Lance 49ers $20

With Jimmy Garoppolo likely to miss, Lance will get the start, and the $20 salary is too low for the slate. In Lance’s one start this season, he saw 16 carries for 89 yards, and that was with Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel active. The Texans are giving up a touchdown on 5.5 percent of rushing attempts which is the second-most in the NFL. They are also giving up 4.7 yards a carry which is tied for third-worst in the NFL.

Matthew Stafford, Rams $33

After giving up 525 yards to Joe Burrow, the Ravens might be without Anthony Averett, their top corner available after all their other injuries. Baltimore will have to take on another talented trio of wide receivers. Since Week 10, the Ravens have given up over 100 yards passing on 20+ yard attempts in four different games. Stafford has thrown for over 300 yards in every game that he has been able to get 100 yards on 20+ yard throws, and it accounts for three of his top four games on the season.

Running Backs

Ronald Jones, Buccaneers $24

Ronald Jones had 22 touches on 52% of the snaps played last, and with Leonard Fournette still out, will continue to see this workload. Since Week 9, the Jets have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns and nine running backs to get over the 14-point mark. The Jets have given up 27 rushing touchdowns and allowed 4.5 yards a carry on the year.

David Montgomery, Bears $25

Since Week 10, Montgomery has been one of seven running backs to see over 20 touches a game. The Giants have gone three straight games giving up over 120 yards rushing to opponents, and on the year give up 4.4 yards per carry. Montgomery is the only Bears player with over 10 attempts inside the 10-yard line. The over-under in this game is low at 37, but the Bears are 5.5-point favorites.

Wide Receivers

Since Week 10, Odell Beckham Jr. has the same amount of 20+ yard targets as Cooper Kupp, and the Ravens have given up the second-most 20+ yard touchdowns in the NFL. The Ravens play Cover 1 more than any other coverage, and Beckham Jr. has 14 targets for seven receptions and 141 yards against this coverage since Joining the Rams.

Christian Kirk, Cardinals $16

Christian Kirk has eight 20+ yard targets in the last three weeks and is averaging nine targets per game in this span. The Cowboys’ strength on defense is their ability to get to the quarterback, but Kyler Murray averages 8.0 yards per attempt when facing pressure. The Cowboys play Cover 1 at one the highest rates in the NFL, and Kirk leads the team in touchdowns against this coverage.

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Chiefs $31

Kelce is the TE3 by salary, a relative discount for his upside. The Bengals have allowed three games over 100 receiving yards this year to tight ends, two of which have come in the last three weeks and both of those players found the end zone. Kelce is coming off his best game all year with 10 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Foster Moreau, Raiders $14

The Indianapolis Colts are one of two teams that have given up over 1,000 yards receiving to opposing tight ends this year, and Moreau has back-to-back games over 60 yards receiving. Without Darren Waller, Moreau has played at least 94% of the snaps in the last three games.

Defenses

Bears, $12

The over-under in this game is 37 points, and the Bears are 5.5-point favorites. The Giants have turned the ball over two times in three straight games and haven’t scored over 10 points in their last two games.

Eagles, $14

The Washington Football Team hasn’t had over 300 yards of offense in their last four games. The Eagles haven’t allowed a team over 20 points in their last four games, and the defense has at least two sacks in three straight games.

