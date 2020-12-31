Daily Fantasy Football Week 17 expert cheat sheet
Week 17 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our five experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.
[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $100K Baller. $15 entry fee for a chance at a 5K Vegas getaway]
Will Jerry Jeudy finish his season off on a high note? Does Derrick Henry have another massive Week 17 in store for us? Will the Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams connection continue to deliver?
Those are among the names our analysts are banking on in Week 17 — check out who else they’re trusting:
What do you think of their squads? Let us know which you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy!