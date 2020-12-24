Daily Fantasy Football Week 16 expert cheat sheet
Week 16 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our five experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.
Most of our analysts are banking on Jalen Hurts to continue the scorching start to his career as a starter (he finished as the No. 1 overall fantasy quarterback in Week 15). They also like the outlooks of Derrick Henry, Calvin Ridley, and Giovani Bernard in Week 16.
Check out who else they’re trusting:
