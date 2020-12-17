Daily Fantasy Football Week 15 expert cheat sheet

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·1 min read

Week 15 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our five experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Our analysts are all banking on the much-maligned Tennessee Titans defense to have their way with the expected Matthew-Stafford-less Detroit Lions offense in Week 15.

They also are trusting the likes of Philip Rivers, Cam Akers, and Brandon Aiyuk.

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 15:

Week 15 expert DFS lineups
What do you think of their squads? Let us know which you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy!

