Daily Fantasy Football: Week 14 value picks and strategy

The basis for being successful in any daily fantasy sports contest, whether cash games or large-field GPPs, is finding value to build around. Using 4for4’s Yahoo DFS Value Report, we can uncover some of the best values at each position for the Week 14 slate.

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady, Buccaneers $34

The Bills have had the luck of the draw when it comes to scheduling and have only played two quarterbacks inside the top 12 in fantasy points scored. Buffalo lost Tre'Davious White for the season, but we didn’t get to see those effects against the Patriots, who attempted just three passes. Brady leads the NFL in touchdowns, yards and has the highest passing rate when getting to the red zone. This game has a 53.5-point over-under, and the Buccaneers are project for 28.5 points.

Cam Newton, Panthers $27

The Panthers moved on from Joe Brady because of the lack of commitment to the running game, and Jeff Nixon will be taking over play-calling duties from now on. Nixon was with Matt Rhule at Baylor, and they ran the ball at a 54% rate, with their quarterback leading them in rushing touchdowns. In the Falcons’ first matchup with the Panthers, Sam Darnold ran for 66 yards before getting injured. In Week 1, Jalen Hurts ran for 62 on seven attempts. Newton is their best option near the goal line without Christian McCaffrey and Newton has two rushing touchdowns since joining the team.

Running Backs

Austin Ekeler, Chargers $36

With Keenan Allen likely out, and potentially no Mike Williams, Ekeler has the opportunity to see an increase in usage in the passing game. Ekeler is averaging 7.3 yards per target and has had at least five targets in each of the last four games. Allen has a 30% target share on the year and is first on the team in red-zone targets. Ekeler is third on the team in targets inside the 20 and has seven more carries inside the 10 than anybody else on the team. The Giants have had five running backs see six targets and four of them gained over 60 yards receiving. New York stuffs the run at the second-lowest rate in the NFL, per SportsInfoSolutions.

Jamaal Williams, Lions $17

In the three games that the Lions have had a fully healthy offensive line, they ran for at least 100 total yards and in two of these games, they ran for over 150 yards. In his first game without D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams saw 18 touches and averaged 4.44 yards per touch. The Broncos stuff runs at the fourth-lowest rate in the NFL, and they give up the fourth-most yards after contact per attempt.

Wide Receivers

Mike Evans, Buccaneers $21

Tre'Davious White never had more than three snaps in the slot during a game, and Godwin is playing over 70% of snaps in the slot; therefore, I am looking to pair Evans with Brady. On the year, the Bills have only allowed Corey Davis, A.J. Brown, and DeVante Parker to go for over 80 yards, and two of these players have a similar physique to Evans. Additionally, Evans has seen two games of at least 10 targets since Rob Gronkowski has returned. The Bills mix up their coverages well, but they run a Cover 4 at one of the higher rates in the NFL, and Evans has the most targets, receptions, and yards against this defense.

Stefon Diggs, Bills $29

The Buccaneers haven’t faced many elite passing offenses this season, but there have been big numbers put up against them when they have. Amari Cooper had 13 receptions, 139 yards, and two touchdowns, Cooper Kupp posted nine receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns, and CeeDee Lamb had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Even against a lesser passing offense this past weekend, Russell Gage had 11 receptions for 130 yards. Since Week 9, Diggs hasn’t had over 10 targets in a game but has had over 20% target share in two straight games and is averaging 13 yards per reception.

Tight Ends

George Kittle, 49ers $23

Without Deebo Samuel, Kittle took the step up in targets this past weekend and has had a much higher usage rate in the red zone since returning from injury — he has scored five touchdowns in four games. Kittle is going up against the 24th-ranked team against tight ends according to 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed, and he has the highest projected fantasy points out of all tight ends. He also comes at a $9 discount to Travis Kelce.

Jared Cook, Chargers $14

I don’t anticipate the Chargers’ offense changing their passing rate if Keenan Allen is out, giving Cook a chance at an increased workload. Cook runs a route on over 60% of dropbacks and is fourth on the team in targets per game. The Giants have been good at keeping tight ends out of the end zone, only allowing four touchdowns to the position, but have allowed the most games of 6+ receptions to tight ends.

Defenses

Chiefs, $13

The Chiefs defense hasn’t allowed 20 points since Week 7, has had at least two turnovers in four straight games, and have held three of their last four opponents under 10 points. The addition of Melvin Ingram has allowed Steve Spagnuolo to get this defense where he has wanted it to be. The Chiefs played this Raiders team just three weeks ago and held them to 14 points and under 300 total yards, forcing two turnovers.

Browns, $15

In their most recent game, the Browns forced Lamar Jackson into four interceptions and two sacks in a 16-10 loss to the Ravens. They now had a bye week to get healthier and are at home in this matchup. This game has a 42.5 point over-under, and the Browns are 2.5-point favorites. The Browns have forced nine turnovers in their last four games and are fifth in the NFL in sack percentage.

