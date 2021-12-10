Daily Fantasy Football: Week 14 lineup picks and strategy

Special to Yahoo Sports

Whether you are playing in the biggest tournament of the week on Yahoo or prefer to play in smaller GPPs, there are some general positional strategies that you can implement in any size tournament. These concepts include stacking, finding pivots off of popular players, and looking for leverage in other spots. While it’s important to implement these into your lineup-building approach, the foundation of any tournament lineup is a solid core — usually players you would use in cash games.

Stacks to Target

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ($38)

WR Tyreek Hill, Chiefs ($30)

Patrick Mahomes has failed to throw more than one touchdown in five of his last six games and the Chiefs have averaged fewer than 16 points in those contests. Those recent struggles might actually be good for DFS purposes, though, as rosters will likely be highly concentrated with Buccaneers and Bills despite the Chiefs having the highest implied total on the slate.

The one game in that stretch where Mahomes threw more than a single touchdown came against the Raiders, Week 14’s opponent. In that contest, Las Vegas surrendered 406 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. Las Vegas has tumbled to 23rd in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and rank 25th in adjusted sack rate.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 14 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Kansas City’s primary players are still sporting elite-tier salaries, so a heavy stack isn’t required but Tyreek Hill stands out as a relative bargain. His salary matches its lowest point of the season and is down significantly from its peak of $38. Over the last six weeks, Hill ranks second in targets and air yards per game and he posted 24 Yahoo points on this defense three games ago.

QB Taylor Heinicke, Washington ($28)

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington ($24)

Only two games have a higher over/under than Washington vs Dallas, and Washington could keep this game closer than expected by taking advantage of the Cowboys’ pass defense. Since Washington’s Week 9 bye, Taylor Heinicke has been among the most efficient passers in the league, with the seventh-most adjusted yards per pass attempt in that span. Dallas is one of two teams to allow five quarterbacks to surpass 300 passing yards in a game and one of eight defenses to allow at least seven 100-yard receiver performances.

Story continues

Taylor Heinicke has been more than serviceable for the Football Team lately. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

With Logan Thomas out for the rest of the season, Terry McLaurin should benefit the most from a big passing day for Heinicke. The Cowboys have surrendered the fifth-most schedule-adjusted points to wide receivers and McLaurin stands out as a wide receiver who is due for some positive reversion to the mean.

Contrarian Plays to Target

WR Marquise Brown, Ravens ($19)

Marquise Brown has seen elite usage recently, ranking fifth in targets and target share over the last month but he has scored single-digit Yahoo points in three straight games, resulting in his lowest salary since Week 6. Brown’s average target depth has plummeted since Baltimore’s Week 8 bye but that may be advantageous against a Cleveland defense that allows the fifth-highest QBR on intermediate passes (10-20 air yards).

[Visit 4for4, where 92% of subscribers made the playoffs, for more]

WR DK Metcalf, Seahawks ($26)

Russell Wilson seems to be trending in the right direction after completing 30-of-37 with two scores in Week 13. That didn’t result in a big day for DK Metcalf but the Seahawks receiver has eight targets in three of his last four games with Wilson back and tops this week’s Breakout Receiver Model at 4for4. Metcalf ranks in the top 10 in expected points among all pass-catchers over his last three games and his numbers should normalize against a Houston defense that has allowed four offenses to pass for over 300 yards this season.

Cash Game Strategy

There have been some tremendous punt plays in recent weeks but the values are somewhat scattered across positions this week. Cash players should expect a somewhat balanced build with an emphasis on a couple of the highest-scoring offenses such as the Buccaneers and Chargers.

QB: Taysom Hill, Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Justin Herbert

RB: Austin Ekeler, Josh Jacobs, Cordarrelle Patterson, Leonard Fournette,

WR: Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, DJ Moore, Jalen Guyton, Hunter Renfrow, Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs

TE: George Kittle, Rob Gronkowski, Austin Hooper, Jared Cook

DEF: Chiefs, Chargers, Seahawks

This article originally appeared in its full form on 4for4.com

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

TJ is a former full-time poker player who has been playing fantasy football for more than a decade. After online poker was outlawed, TJ ended his poker career and dedicated himself to fantasy football. His background in poker statistics and analytics translates to success in both daily and season-long fantasy football.

More from 4for4.com: The Rookie Report: Week 13

Stay ahead with 4for4 Fantasy Football's accurate rankings, advanced tools, and data-driven content.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast