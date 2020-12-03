Daily Fantasy Football Week 13 expert cheat sheet

Week 13 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our five experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

[Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

The majority of our analysts are expecting Aaron Rodgers to light it up against a struggling Eagles team, but you’ll also find a lot of Derrick Henry, a seemingly resurgent David Montgomery, Austin Ekeler — and even a Mitch Trubisky sighting!

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $175K Baller. $15 entry fee. $20K and more to first]

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 13:

Week 13 DFS Lineups.

What do you think of their squads? Let us know which you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy!