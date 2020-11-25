Daily Fantasy Football Week 12 expert cheat sheet

Week 12 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our five experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Our experts like Derek Carr’s and Wayne Gallman Jr’s upside this week, but they also like Keenan Allen, who has emerged as an elite fantasy option at the wide receiver position alongside rookie quarterback, Justin Herbert.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $200K Baller. $15 entry fee. $25K and more to first]

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 12:

Week 12 Expert Daily Lineups

What do you think of their squads? Let us know which you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy!