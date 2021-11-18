Daily Fantasy Football: Week 11 matchup-based value picks

By Jordan Vanek

The basis for being successful in any daily fantasy sports contest, whether cash games or large-field GPPs, is finding value to build around. Using 4for4’s Yahoo! DFS Value Report, we can uncover some of the best values at each position for the Week 11 main slate.

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow, Bengals $28

The Bengals are coming off a bye week and the Raiders are coming off their worst loss of the season. Before the Browns game, Joe Burrow had thrown three touchdowns in each contest and scored over 20 fantasy points in five straight games. The Raiders have good numbers on the year against quarterbacks, but the schedule has been in their favor with games against Ben Roethlisberger, Jacoby Brissett, Justin Fields, and Daniel Jones.

Cam Newton, Panthers $26

The Panthers will be an interesting team to watch as they advance with their utilization of Cam Newton into this offense. I see them winning games this season by using a heavy dose of the run game with Cam Newton as a big part in the red zone and as a one-two punch with McCaffrey. He's still learning the playbook and the timing of throws — against a Washington Football Team that doesn't threaten you offensively, Carolina will offer a heavy dose of the run game featuring Newton.

Running Backs

A.J. Dillon, Packers $20

Aaron Jones has gone down, and Dillon is in a prime matchup to continue to grow his role in the offense. In games in which Dillon has seen 10 or more carries, he has averaged over 4.9 yards or more in three of them, and he has two games with four receptions, showing that he can be versatile. Of course, Rodgers will still throw the ball, but of the 12 running backs that have received over 10 carries against the Vikings, nine of them have averaged over four yards a carry.

Myles Gaskin, Dolphins $18

I don't believe this is a game where the Dolphins open up the passing game — this will be a run-first and play-defense approach versus the New York Jets. Gaskin has not touched the ball a ton this year but has gone four straight games with at least 15 touches, and at his salary, he is a great value with Miami a 3.5-point favorite. The Jets have given up 20 touchdowns to running backs this season, the most in the NFL, and four more than any other defense.

Wide Receivers

Tee Higgins, Bengals $15

The stacking option with Burrow can be either Higgins or Ja’Marr Chase, but Higgins is available for almost half of the salary. Since returning from injury, Higgins has had six targets in every game but just hasn't been able to connect in the end zone.

A.J. Brown, Titans $23

In every game since returning from injury, A.J. Brown has led the Titans in targets by a significant margin, except last weekend's matchup against the Saints. The Texans do not have a Marshon Lattimore to shadow A.J. Brown, so he should bounce back this week. Houston hasn't been able to stop WR1s this year, allowing big games to Cooper Kupp, DJ Moore, Stefon Diggs, and DeAndre Hopkins — Brown is in line to be next on this list.

Tight Ends

Adam Trautman, Saints $10

The Chargers destroyed the Eagles with their tight ends, and their offensive coordinator is in the coaching tree of Sean Payton. Payton will always attempt to attack your weakest point, and with Alvin Kamara potentially coming back — and the attention he'll bring — I expect Trautman to be a great value. The Eagles have given up eight touchdowns to tight ends this season, the most in the entire NFL.

C.J. Uzomah, Bengals $17

Another weakness of the Raiders' pass defense is against tight ends — they have given up the most games of 60 or more receiving yards to tight ends this season and are tied for fourth in touchdowns allowed to the position. Uzomah has had some big games this season, and if you are playing Burrow double stacks, Higgins and Uzomah have GPP-winning upside.

Defenses

Ravens, $12

A frustrated Ravens team is coming off 10 days of rest and will be in a bad-weather game against the Bears. The Bears’ offensive line allows pressure on 37% of dropbacks, and Fields has been sacked 29 times this year. The Ravens will have plenty of opportunities to make plays on the ball in this one.

49ers, $13

The 49ers are fully healthy on offense and should dominate the run game when all things are clicking for them offensively. They have the opportunity to do so this week against the Jaguars. The 49ers pass rush has plenty of opportunities to get after Trevor Lawerence if the 49ers can build a lead. The Jaguars are giving up pressure on 36% of plays this season and have 15 turnovers.

Jordan was born and raised in South Florida. He started playing DFS at 18 years old. In the last five years, he has had 10 top-10 finishes in GPPs on both Fanduel & Draftkings. His primary strategy for DFS is combining a blend of analytics and film study to perfect his lineups.

