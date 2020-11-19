Daily Fantasy Football Week 11 expert cheat sheet
Week 11 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.
Well, I think it’s safe to say our experts are banking on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce having a good game, post-bye. You’ll also see a lot of talented rookies, including potential breakout-in-the-making, Michael Pittman Jr.
Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 11:
