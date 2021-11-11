Daily Fantasy Football: Week 10 matchup-based value picks

By Jordan Vanek

The basis for being successful in any daily fantasy sports contest, whether cash games or large-field GPPs, is finding value to build around. Using 4for4’s Yahoo! DFS Value Report, we can uncover some of the best values at each position for the Week 10 main slate.

Quarterbacks

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos $21

The Broncos are coming off a big win against the Dallas Cowboys and have a fully healthy offense heading into Week 10 against the Eagles. The Eagles play a ton of two safeties and quarters coverage which leaves room underneath, leaving easy throws to players running there. The Eagles are last in the NFL allowing 76% of the passes to be completed, and it should be a methodical game for the Broncos' passing offense.

Justin Herbert, Chargers $31

The Vikings are without Danielle Hunter, Patrick Peterson, and possibly Harrison Smith for another week. Herbert will have plenty of opportunities to attack them through the air, and the Vikings can score to keep the pace up. The Vikings have been good against quarterbacks on the year, but I expect that to change with these injuries.

Running Backs

D’Ernest Johnson, Browns $13

Johnson is granted a ton of opportunity with Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton going onto the COVID list. Johnson is a fantastic value at this salary because of the high floor he presents with the volume he will be receiving. In the one game without Chubb or Kareem Hunt, Johnson received 24 touches and had 168 yards with a touchdown.

Devin Singletary, Bills $17

Singletary is in a spot to have his role increased against the New York Jets, who have been the worst team in the NFL against running backs. The Jets have allowed six running backs to go for over 18 Yahoo points. The best part about Singletary is that he also possesses receiving upside, seeing a career-high eight targets last week.

Wide Receivers

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos $16

Stacking Bridgewater with Jeudy is a perfect combo against the Eagles pass defense that will allow you to get the ball to players underneath. This year, Jeudy has been targeted on 26% of his routes run, which ranks 17th amongst wide receivers.

Jerry Jeudy could inhale a ton of catches against the Eagles. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Tyler Johnson, Buccaneers $10

Antonio Brown is out, Rob Gronkowski is doubtful, and Chris Godwin popped up on this week's injury report. As a result, Johnson will get an elevated role and opportunity for big plays against the Washington Football Team's defense. Johnson has been targeted on 19% of his routes run on the year, which isn't great, but could increase if Godwin is out or limited.

Tight Ends

Noah Fant, Broncos $16

Against the Eagles, you want to get the ball in space to your best players, and Fant is second on the team in yards after the catch. As I stated with Jeudy, the Eagles' coverages allow you to go underneath, which is perfect for Fant. Last weekend, the Chargers showed the blueprint, and their TE's combined for 11 receptions, 126 yards, and two touchdowns against Philadelphia.

Dan Arnold, Jaguars $14

Arnold has five or more targets in four of the five games he has played with the Jaguars. The Colts have given up five touchdowns to tight ends since Week 4 and are tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed to tight ends on the year. Arnold is getting targeted on 24% of his routes, which is seventh amongst tight ends.

Defenses

Steelers, $16

The Steelers are taking on the Detroit Lions in a matchup where they will have ample opportunity for sacks and turnovers on Jared Goff. At home and in the second-best matchup on the slate, the Steelers are great value for $16 as 8.5-point favorites.

Browns, $13

The Browns have an elite pass rush, ranked second in the NFL in sacks and pressures. They are facing a rookie quarterback and a team that is fourth in the NFL in turnovers. This is the most talented defense under $15, and they are possibly getting back rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a good piece on that defense.

