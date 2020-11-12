Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

Week 10 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

[Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

It looks like it might be worth paying up for Alvin Kamara’s DFS salary this week, as he appears in four out of five of our experts’ lineups this week. They’re also buying into Green Bay’s DST, as the stop unit will square off against the 1-7 Jaguars.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $200K Baller. $15 entry fee. $25K and more to first]

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 10:

Week 10 Expert DFS lineups.

What do you think of their squads? Let us know which you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy!