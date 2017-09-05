



Daily Fantasy Football Week 1 Picks: DraftKings cash lineup, advice, strategy



DraftKings gets their prices out to the "degens" way ahead of the first Week 1 game, and we'll definitely use that to our benefit as we put together our strategy and lineup picks for DraftKings cash games. There are some crazy underpriced players out there set to get way more work than anticipated in early August. For the purposes of this column, let's ignore Thursday night contests so this exact lineup can stay applicable into Sunday morning. WEEK 1 RANKINGS

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Despite going with a somewhat risky pick at quarterback, this cash lineup is loaded with high-floor players, several of which have the highest floors at their positions.





QB Brian Hoyer, SF vs. CAR ($5,100)



Sure, it's not Matt Ryan and a Falcons unit that averaged more than 40 points and 400 yards in two games against the Panthers last season, but for these savings I'll go ahead and trust that Hoyer and the 49ers know how to attack that Cover-2/4.





RB Todd Gurley, LAR vs. IND ($6,000)



Give me $2800 off the RB ceiling, positive game script, and three-down usage for Gurley all day.





TE Jimmy Graham, SEA @ GB ($5,100)



The Packers save us from negative game script, as Seattle's offense will be forced to match points with Aaron Rodgers in the week's second-highest Vegas total.





FLEX Carlos Hyde, SF vs. CAR ($4,600)



In his last meeting with the Panthers D, Shanahan's RBs combined for 223 total yards and 11 receptions.

