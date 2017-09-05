Daily Fantasy Football Week 1 Picks: DraftKings cash lineup, advice, strategy
DraftKings gets their prices out to the "degens" way ahead of the first Week 1 game, and we'll definitely use that to our benefit as we put together our strategy and lineup picks for DraftKings cash games.
There are some crazy underpriced players out there set to get way more work than anticipated in early August. For the purposes of this column, let's ignore Thursday night contests so this exact lineup can stay applicable into Sunday morning.
Despite going with a somewhat risky pick at quarterback, this cash lineup is loaded with high-floor players, several of which have the highest floors at their positions.
1
QB Brian Hoyer, SF vs. CAR ($5,100)
We're getting QB25 price for the leader of a Kyle Shanahan offense.
Sure, it's not Matt Ryan and a Falcons unit that averaged more than 40 points and 400 yards in two games against the Panthers last season, but for these savings I'll go ahead and trust that Hoyer and the 49ers know how to attack that Cover-2/4.
2
RB David Johnson, ARI @ DET ($9,400)
Yep, we're budgeting for DJ.
Johnson led all running backs in receptions last season; meanwhile, the Lions were among the bottom 11 in RB catches and receiving yards despite a game script that wasn't friendly to the RB dump-off — trailing in the fourth quarter nearly every week.
3
RB Todd Gurley, LAR vs. IND ($6,000)
This price was set before Andrew Luck's status finally flipped the Vegas line from Colts -3 to three-point dogs and before scat-back signee Lance Dunbar hit PUP.
Give me $2800 off the RB ceiling, positive game script, and three-down usage for Gurley all day.
4
WR Amari Cooper, OAK @ TEN ($7,200)
Cooper only scored five touchdowns last season ,and that will scare some from a young WR on an historic yardage pace only topped by Randy Moss.
We'll take that price cap on a stat that tends to vary.
5
WR Jamison Crowder, WAS vs. PHI ($5,600)
Pro Football Focus grades each currently projected starting Eagles cornerback in the red except Ronald Darby, who notched a 105 pass rating against last season.
Crowder also beat safety Malcolm Jenkins for TD in 2016, and he should benefit from the batch of 135 targets vacated by Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson.
6
WR Kendall Wright, CHI vs. ATL ($3,200)
Cameron Meredith's injury came after the cementing of Kendall Wright's WR108 price on DK, and we'll bank on targets heading his way.
It's encouraging that Wright tallied 8.7 targets per game the last time he played for offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.
7
TE Jimmy Graham, SEA @ GB ($5,100)
Graham saves us $1,100 off the tight end ceiling after finishing second among TEs in PPR scoring last year.
The Packers save us from negative game script, as Seattle's offense will be forced to match points with Aaron Rodgers in the week's second-highest Vegas total.
8
FLEX Carlos Hyde, SF vs. CAR ($4,600)
Uncertainty about Hyde's return as a workhorse deflated his price to RB34, but that role as since been affirmed by Shanahan's preseason backfield deployment.
In his last meeting with the Panthers D, Shanahan's RBs combined for 223 total yards and 11 receptions.
9
D/ST Texans vs. JAX ($3,600)
J.J. Watt's return to the Texans D comes against Blake Bortles, the only quarterback to throw at least 16 picks in each of the past three seasons.
We've saved enough to pay the premium for a top-end defense favored at home.
