Daily Fantasy Football Strategy: Best lineup stacks for Week 1 tournaments, cash games

It’s been a long wait, but football is finally back! In this Week 1 NFL DFS strategy article, I’ll be breaking down the best team and game stacks to target in both your cash games and large field daily fantasy football tournaments.

For those of you who may be new to daily fantasy, stacking is when you select multiple players from the same team for your roster. The most common stacks consist of a quarterback/wide receiver, running back/defense, and quarterback/running back. You can also go with a full team stack that consists of a quarterback, running back and two wide receivers from the same team.

The idea behind stacking is you want to maximize the upside that is possible from a team in a good situation. For example, if the Packers are playing at home against a weak passing defense and you think Aaron Rodgers has a good chance of having a monster game, then a stack of Rodgers and two of his receivers makes sense. Another example is when we see massive Vegas implied point totals, but the point spread in the game is very close. We frequently see situations like this when New Orleans is at home. It’s very likely that both the Saints and their opponent will score a lot points, so stacking Drew Brees with Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn and then targeting the other side of the ball with a running back/wide receiver from the visiting team gives your lineup a ton of upside (assuming the game does turn into a shootout). If you nail the right stack in a shootout, you have an excellent shot at taking down a tournament.

MORE DFS: Lineup Builder | Strategy 101

Stacking is one of the most important aspects of NFL DFS, and the tools over at RotoQL help make the process easy. With both ceiling and floor projections, as well as correlation, value ratings and Vegas lines, they really take the guesswork out of your research. (See below for examples.)

I'm also always taking your questions; so don't forget to give me a follow on Twitter (@DFSBenj) for more NFL, MLB and PGA daily fantasy content.

WEEK 1 DFS: DK cash lineup | FD GPP





Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football Strategy: Best cash game stacks





*All prices are for DraftKings

For Week 1 cash games, you don’t need me to tell you that you’re going to want to jam Le’Veon Bell and/or David Johnson into your lineup. To do that you’re going to need to find some value that offers a safe floor with solid upside. Thankfully, Week 1 offers value in droves.

There will certainly be weeks where you’re going to want to spend up on an expensive quarterback and wide receiver pairing in your cash games, but there is not an obvious spot to do that this week. Instead, I’ll be looking for cheaper quarterbacks and pairing them with good value at wide receiver, which will allow for rostering one or both of the Bell/Johnson duo.

QB Brian Hoyer and WR Pierre Garcon, 49ers vs. Panthers

The Kyle Shanahan era in San Francisco is set to begin, and the players who stand to benefit the most are Hoyer and his No. 1 receiver, Garcon. They take on the Panthers at home in a matchup that is favorable from a fantasy perspective. The 49ers are 5.5-point home underdogs, so we should expect them to be playing from behind and passing late into this game. Additionally, the Panthers were 24th in team DVOA against opposing WR1s last year. At only $10,400, a Hoyer/Garcon stack is an excellent value, and their path to exceeding value is very reachable.

View photos

Read More