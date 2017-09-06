Daily Fantasy Football Strategy: Best lineup stacks for Week 1 tournaments, cash games

It’s been a long wait, but football is finally back! In this Week 1 NFL DFS strategy article, I’ll be breaking down the best team and game stacks to target in both your cash games and large field daily fantasy football tournaments.
For those of you who may be new to daily fantasy, stacking is when you select multiple players from the same team for your roster. The most common stacks consist of a quarterback/wide receiver, running back/defense, and quarterback/running back. You can also go with a full team stack that consists of a quarterback, running back and two wide receivers from the same team.
The idea behind stacking is you want to maximize the upside that is possible from a team in a good situation. For example, if the Packers are playing at home against a weak passing defense and you think Aaron Rodgers has a good chance of having a monster game, then a stack of Rodgers and two of his receivers makes sense. Another example is when we see massive Vegas implied point totals, but the point spread in the game is very close. We frequently see situations like this when New Orleans is at home. It’s very likely that both the Saints and their opponent will score a lot points, so stacking Drew Brees with Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn and then targeting the other side of the ball with a running back/wide receiver from the visiting team gives your lineup a ton of upside (assuming the game does turn into a shootout). If you nail the right stack in a shootout, you have an excellent shot at taking down a tournament.
Stacking is one of the most important aspects of NFL DFS
Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football Strategy: Best cash game stacks
*All prices are for DraftKings
For Week 1 cash games, you don’t need me to tell you that you’re going to want to jam Le’Veon Bell and/or David Johnson into your lineup. To do that you’re going to need to find some value that offers a safe floor with solid upside. Thankfully, Week 1 offers value in droves.
There will certainly be weeks where you’re going to want to spend up on an expensive quarterback and wide receiver pairing in your cash games, but there is not an obvious spot to do that this week. Instead, I’ll be looking for cheaper quarterbacks and pairing them with good value at wide receiver, which will allow for rostering one or both of the Bell/Johnson duo.
QB Brian Hoyer and WR Pierre Garcon, 49ers vs. Panthers
The Kyle Shanahan era in San Francisco is set to begin, and the players who stand to benefit the most are Hoyer and his No. 1 receiver, Garcon. They take on the Panthers at home in a matchup that is favorable from a fantasy perspective. The 49ers are 5.5-point home underdogs, so we should expect them to be playing from behind and passing late into this game. Additionally, the Panthers were 24th in team DVOA against opposing WR1s last year. At only $10,400, a Hoyer/Garcon stack is an excellent value, and their path to exceeding value is very reachable.
QB Carson Wentz and TE Zach Ertz, Eagles @ Redskins
It’s very likely that Ertz will be by far the highest owned TE of the week. He draws a great matchup against a Redskins defense that was ranked 25th in DVOA against TEs last season and didn’t do anything in the offseason to address those issues. I love the idea of pairing Ertz with Wentz, who should pass the ball over 30 times for an Eagles team that may struggle to run the ball. At a combined cost of only $8,800, this stack could vastly exceed its salary value.
QB Derek Carr and WR Michael Crabtree, Raiders @ Titans
At $13,900, this is the most expensive stack I’m looking at for cash games, but it also offers the highest ceiling. The Raiders-Titans game currently has the highest implied total of the week at 51.5 points, and all indications point to this being a shootout. The Titans defense is excellent against the run but ranked all the way down in 27th in DVOA against the pass last season, and they ranked even worse (30th) against opposing teams WR2s. While Amari Cooper offers the higher upside, Crabtree should see around 10 targets and offers extreme safety for only $6,000.
Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football Advice: Best stacks for tournaments
As I mentioned, there aren’t many obvious spots to attack this week, so ownership should be spread fairly evenly. For tournament stacks, we are obviously looking to maximize upside while still keeping in mind value and ownership. These are a few of my favorites that, even with spread out ownership, may go overlooked by the masses.
QB Carson Palmer and WR Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals @ Lions
After a rough season last year, Palmer is finally healthy again and looks to get the Cardinals passing attack back to its 2015 form. He’ll link up early and often with his top receiving target. Sure, Fitzgerald is getting up there in age, but he still runs some of the smoothest routes and has some of the best hands in the game. They get a dream matchup against the Lions, who ranked dead last in team DVOA against the pass last season and did next to nothing to address those problems in the offseason. A majority of the points they gave up came against short routes from the slot, which is where Fitzgerald makes his living now. This stack certainly isn’t the sexiest, but it has as much upside as any this week and comes in at very reasonable $11,900.
RB Todd Gurley and Rams D/ST vs. Colts
A big part of a successful stack is recognizing certain game flow situations and then capitalizing on them. Since Andrew Luck (shoulder) was ruled out for the Colts Week 1 matchup against the Rams, the line has flipped six points and now the Rams are a three-point favorite. Los Angeles' defense is in an incredible spot to dominate the Colts offense, racking up sacks and having turnover opportunities, as the Colts most likely will be playing from behind. The Rams will also be eager to take the burden off of Jared Goff’s shoulders and will most likely look to run the ball as much as possible against the Colts terrible run defense. Gurley was a major disappointment last season, but you won’t find many better spots for him to showcase the talent that he showed during his rookie year. While both Gurley and the Rams defense/special teams should be chalky in their own right, running back and defense stacks still go overlooked by a vast majority of the DFS public.
QB Russell Wilson and TE Jimmy Graham, Seahawks @ Packers
Wilson was wildly inconsistent as a fantasy player last season, but he gets a great matchup against Packers in Week 1. While Green Bay has had a lot of success against Wilson in the past, you have to trust that Russ will figure out the Packers terrible pass defense eventually. I expect the Wilson/Doug Baldwin stack to be very popular and Graham to be very low owned. The Packers were one of the better teams in the league against tight ends last year, but not many tight ends are utilized quite like Graham. This is certainly a risky stack, but it offers a ton of upside at the ownership level that we are looking for in large-field GPPs.
