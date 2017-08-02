Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday, August 2

If Tuesday's games were a buffet of great pitching choices, Wednesday looks like a leftovers night. The pitching options are pretty limited for today's slate of games for daily fantasy baseball, but there are a couple of guys who could have a big day.

The schedule has three games in the afternoon, most notably the Twins-Padres game in San Diego that features a matchup between Ervin Santana and Luis Perdomo. Both pitchers have high potential for a good day. Masahiro Tanaka also pitches a day game against the Tigers, and he's been doing well lately, coming off a career-best 14 strikeouts against the Rays.

Dallas Keuchel takes the top spot, despite a bad outing last time out. It was his first time on the mound in a month because of a DL stint, and it's easy to expect a bounce-back performance facing those same Rays who like to strike out more against lefties than righties. The Cubs have been rolling as of late, and Jake Arrieta has posted three straight quality starts. Rick Porcello and Trevor Bauer face off against each other and could be considered boom-or-bust picks.

MORE DFS: Lineup Builder





Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers





Rank Pitcher Team Opp 1 Dallas Keuchel, LHP HOU vs TB 2 Jake Arrieta, RHP CHC vs ARI 3 Zack Godley, RHP ARI @CHC 4 Ervin Santana, RHP MIN @SD 5 Masahiro Tanaka, RHP NYY vs DET 6 Rick Porcello, RHP BOS vs CLE 7 Trevor Bauer, RHP CLE @BOS

This section is brought to you courtesy of Fantasy Alarm's Daily Fantasy Baseball Playbook. Along with the DFS Playbook, Fantasy Alarm's team of award-winning (and major DFS contest-winning) writers provide all the tools and analysis you need to dominate your DFS contests -- stats, Hitting and Pitching Coaches, Optimal Lineups, Lineup Builder, Ownership Forecaster, and much more. Go pro with Fantasy Alarm and take advantage of all the tools and full analysis. 8 Brent Suter, LHP MIL vs STL 9 Luis Perdomo, RHP SD vs MIN 10 Jason Vargas, LHP KC @BAL 11 Andrew Cashner, RHP TEX vs SEA 12 Ariel Miranda, LHP SEA @TEX 13 J.A. Happ, LHP TOR @CWS 14 Jordan Zimmermann, RHP DET @NYY 15 JC Ramirez, RHP LAA vs PHI 16 Luke Weaver, RHP STL @MIL 17 Julio Teheran, RHP ATL vs LAD 18 A.J. Cole, RHP WSH @MIA 19 Trevor Williams, RHP PIT vs CIN 20 Jeremy Hellickson, RHP BAL vs KC 21 Matt Moore, LHP SF vs OAK 22 Derek Holland, LHP CHW vs TOR 23 Daniel Gossett, RHP OAK @SF 24 Robert Stephenson, RHP CIN @PIT 25 Vance Worley, RHP MIA vs WSH 26 Tyler Chatwood, RHP COL vs NYM 27 Brock Stewart, RHP LAD @ATL 28 Jake Thompson, RHP PHI @LAA 29 Chris Flexen, RHP NYM @COL 30 Austin Pruitt, RHP TB @HOU

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Wednesday, August 2





7 Trevor Bauer, RHP CLE @BOS

This section is brought to you courtesy of Fantasy Alarm's Daily Fantasy Baseball Playbook. Along with the DFS Playbook, Fantasy Alarm's team of award-winning (and major DFS contest-winning) writers provide all the tools and analysis you need to dominate your DFS contests -- stats, Hitting and Pitching Coaches, Optimal Lineups, Lineup Builder, Ownership Forecaster, and much more. Go pro with Fantasy Alarm and take advantage of all the tools and full analysis.

Check back soon for today's picks!

MORE: GO PRO with Fantasy Alarm