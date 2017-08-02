Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday, August 2

If Tuesday's games were a buffet of great pitching choices, Wednesday looks like a leftovers night. The pitching options are pretty limited for today's slate of games for daily fantasy baseball, but there are a couple of guys who could have a big day.
The schedule has three games in the afternoon, most notably the Twins-Padres game in San Diego that features a matchup between Ervin Santana and Luis Perdomo. Both pitchers have high potential for a good day. Masahiro Tanaka also pitches a day game against the Tigers, and he's been doing well lately, coming off a career-best 14 strikeouts against the Rays.
Dallas Keuchel takes the top spot, despite a bad outing last time out. It was his first time on the mound in a month because of a DL stint, and it's easy to expect a bounce-back performance facing those same Rays who like to strike out more against lefties than righties. The Cubs have been rolling as of late, and Jake Arrieta has posted three straight quality starts. Rick Porcello and Trevor Bauer face off against each other and could be considered boom-or-bust picks.
Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Dallas Keuchel, LHP
|HOU
|vs TB
|2
|Jake Arrieta, RHP
|CHC
|vs ARI
|3
|Zack Godley, RHP
|ARI
|@CHC
|4
|Ervin Santana, RHP
|MIN
|@SD
|5
|Masahiro Tanaka, RHP
|NYY
|vs DET
|6
|Rick Porcello, RHP
|BOS
|vs CLE
|7
|Trevor Bauer, RHP
|CLE
|@BOS
|8
|Brent Suter, LHP
|MIL
|vs STL
|9
|Luis Perdomo, RHP
|SD
|vs MIN
|10
|Jason Vargas, LHP
|KC
|@BAL
|11
|Andrew Cashner, RHP
|TEX
|vs SEA
|12
|Ariel Miranda, LHP
|SEA
|@TEX
|13
|J.A. Happ, LHP
|TOR
|@CWS
|14
|Jordan Zimmermann, RHP
|DET
|@NYY
|15
|JC Ramirez, RHP
|LAA
|vs PHI
|16
|Luke Weaver, RHP
|STL
|@MIL
|17
|Julio Teheran, RHP
|ATL
|vs LAD
|18
|A.J. Cole, RHP
|WSH
|@MIA
|19
|Trevor Williams, RHP
|PIT
|vs CIN
|20
|Jeremy Hellickson, RHP
|BAL
|vs KC
|21
|Matt Moore, LHP
|SF
|vs OAK
|22
|Derek Holland, LHP
|CHW
|vs TOR
|23
|Daniel Gossett, RHP
|OAK
|@SF
|24
|Robert Stephenson, RHP
|CIN
|@PIT
|25
|Vance Worley, RHP
|MIA
|vs WSH
|26
|Tyler Chatwood, RHP
|COL
|vs NYM
|27
|Brock Stewart, RHP
|LAD
|@ATL
|28
|Jake Thompson, RHP
|PHI
|@LAA
|29
|Chris Flexen, RHP
|NYM
|@COL
|30
|Austin Pruitt, RHP
|TB
|@HOU
