Daily Dose: Winston Returns

Jameis Winston cleared to start vs. Packers





Winston took all the first-team reps at practice and will start in Week 13. After missing the past three games, Winston draws a favorable matchup against the Packers' secondary that has allowed the fifth-most passing yards this season. He’s a low-floor QB1 option in Week 13. All receiving options get an upgrade with Winston returning, but TE Cameron Brate receives the biggest boost. Brate has averaged over seven points per game more when Winston is playing and was the TE4 from Weeks 2-8 this season. I wouldn’t rush to start Brate this week though, as Green Bay has allowed the fewest fantasy points and only one touchdown to tight ends all season. Mike Evans should be started as a solid WR1 and DeSean Jackson as a high-upside WR3.

The Bucs are currently last in the tough NFC South at 4-7 and have been one of the most disappointing teams of 2017. Between their horrendous defense and lackluster offense, they haven’t met their high expectations. Winston’s return should help their offense improve, but two of his best starting offensive lineman in C Ali Marpet, and RT Demar Dotson, landed on IR this week. It will be a tough situation for Winston to return and immediately succeed in. 2017 is shaping up to be a lost season for the Bucs.

Devonta Freeman clears concussion protocol



Freeman missed the past two games with a concussion but will return in Week 13 against the Vikings. His return moves RB Tevin Coleman back to 1B in the Falcons' pecking order, making Coleman a low-end RB2 in a tough matchup against Minnesota. Freeman will be a fringe RB1, but a players’ workload is always tough to predict in their first game back from injury. As a home favorite in what projects to be one the higher scoring games of the week with a “Vegas total’ of 47, Freeman is a solid floor play with multiple TD upside.

Janoris Jenkins lands on IR



Giants placed CB Janoris Jenkins on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Jenkins injured his ankle on a pick-six in the Giants’ game against Washington on Thanksgiving. QB Derek Carr has a good matchup against the ailing Giants secondary but will be without his top two wideouts, Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson will likely start in base sets against the Giants. Roberts isn’t a bad dart throw as a flex play but Patterson has proven he isn’t much more than a gadget player and shouldn’t be trusted as a fantasy play. Carr is a back-end QB1 in a juicy matchup without many weapons.

Quick Hits

Marshon Lattimore (ankle) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday. Ken Crawley (abdomen), another starting CB for the Saints, was also limited and both are on track to play in Week 13. Their return should provide a sizeable upgrade to their secondary. … Amari Cooper (ankle, concussion) didn't practice on Wednesday. Cooper is unlikely to play in Week 13. Leonard Fournette (ankle) is practicing in full for Week 13 against the Colts. This is his first time practicing in full since November 10th. He will be a RB1 against the Colts this week. … Aaron Jones (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday. He didn’t do much but it is a good development in his return from an MCL injury. He isn’t expected to play this Week meaning RB Jamaal Williams will get a big workload against the Bucs. … Giants owner John Mara says there's "no guarantee" coach Ben McAdoo won't be fired before the end of the season. McAdoo will certainly be fired at some point, and it makes sense for the Giants to pull the trigger as soon as possible and start to move on. … Mike Williams (knee) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice. He suffered a bone bruise in last week’s game and will likely miss at least one game. Williams has had a quiet rookie season … Jay Cutler has cleared the concussion protocol and will start Week 13 against the Broncos. Cutler has stunk in his stint with Miami thus far, so it shouldn’t make a huge difference for the Dolphins chances of winning. WR Devante Parker has been targeted more frequently when Cutler has played, making him worth a flex play in some leagues. … Sterling Shepard (migraines) returned to practice Wednesday. After missing the past two games Shepard looks set to return. He will be catching passes from Geno Smith, something that shouldn’t give you much confidence in him beyond a WR3. … Robert Woods (shoulder) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice. It seems likely that Woods will miss his second game in a row this Week. Cooper Kupp is a WR2 in his absence. … Rishard Matthews (hamstring) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice. Matthews missed last week with the same injury and isn’t off to a good start this week. If he is unable to go, WR Corey Davis and TE Delanie Walker should both receive more targets.