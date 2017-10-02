Daily Dose: The Winners Are

Now that the 2017 baseball season has officially come to a close, let's take a look at the season-ending leaderboards in each league to see who came out on top.





American League Leaders





Batting Average - Jose Altuve (.346)





There was no drama surrounding this race. The 27-year-old finished substantially above the next closest hitter, Avisail Garcia who hit .330 in a terrific season for the White Sox. It’s the third batting title that Altuve has won in his young career. He’s a strong candidate to add to his mantle this season as he’ll garner considerable attention for the American League MVP award as well.







Home Runs - Aaron Judge (52)





This is another battle where the winner had been decided long ago. Judge had a rookie season for the ages, rewriting the record books in several spots along the way. He’s a lock to bring home the American League Rookie of the Year honors as well. Judge also led the league in walks (127) and strikeouts (208). Khris Davis was the runner-up here with a career-best 43 homers for the Athletics.





Runs Scored - Aaron Judge (128)





That’s a monster total for any player, let alone a 25-year-old rookie. Altuve and George Springer tied for the second highest total in the league with 112 apiece, 16 runs behind Judge’s mammoth total.





RBI - Nelson Cruz (119)





Nelson Cruz has done many wonderful things during his 13 seasons in the big league, but on Sunday he accomplished something that he had never done before. Leading the league in RBI. Cruz plated a career-best 119 runs, besting Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge by five to take home the top spot.







SB - Whit Merrifield (34)





I know that it’s been talked about many times, but where did this guy come from this season? In 81 games for the Royals last year he hit two home runs and stole eight bases. All of a sudden, he’s a five-category monster slashing .289/.325/.462 with 19 homers, 78 RBI and 34 swipes. He beat out Cameron Maybin by one stolen base for the top honor in the American League.





Wins - Carlos Carrasco, Corey Kluber, Jason Vargas (18)





A pair of Indians’ right-handers and a veteran southpaw topped the league in victories, getting it done in a variety of different ways. The 18 wins match Kluber’s career-best, having done so in 2014 and 2016 as well. It’s a new high-water mark for each Carrasco and Vargas.





ERA - Corey Kluber (2.25)





If voters for the American League Cy Young Award are focusing on traditional stats such as wins and ERA, Kluber is certainly going to get a lot of support. The 2.25 mark was the lowest of Kluber’s career.





WHIP - Corey Kluber (0.87)



There’s that Indians’ right-hander again. He has to be considered the favorite to bring home his second Cy Young Award (2014). The 0.87 WHIP is also a new career-best for the 31-year-old hurler.





Strikeouts - Chris Sale (308)





If voters for the American League Cy Young Award had to cast their ballots a month ago, it would have been a dead heat between Sale and Kluber. Sale fell off a bit over the final month of the season however, though he did finish with far and away the highest strikeout total of his career. Kluber finished second in this category, fanning 265 batters.





Saves - Alex Colome (47)





Rays’ right-hander Alex Colome posted an ERA in 2017 that was almost a run and a half higher than his 2016 mark, yet he was still able to notch 10 more saves and pace the American League. Jays’ relief ace Roberto Osuna was the runner-up here with 39 saves.









National League Leaders





Batting Average - Charlie Blackmon (.331)





Charlie Blackmon had an outstanding season across the board in 2017, winning his first National League batting title was just one of his many accomplishments. Blackmon also led the league in his (213) and triples (14), all of those marks being career-bests for him as well.





Home Runs - Giancarlo Stanton (59)

This is another battle that was never in doubt. The only question was how many home runs Stanton would end up with. Though he was unable to crack the 60-home run plateau, what he accomplished was still a remarkable feat. The next closest hitter in the National League was Cody Bellinger, who hit 20 fewer long balls with 39. It’s his second home run title for Stanton, the first coming when he swatted 37 big flies in 2014.



Runs Scored - Charlie Blackmon (137)





In addition to capturing his first batting title, Blackmon also led the league in runs scored for the first time. He crossed home plate 14 times more than Giancarlo Stanton did, who was the next closest competitor. This mark easily trumped Blackmon’s previous career high of 111 from a season ago.

