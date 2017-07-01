Daily Dose: Vogt of Confidence

Stephen Vogt certainly made his Miller Park debut as a member of the Brewers a memorable one.

The 32-year-old backstop slugged his first home run as a Brewer in the fifth inning, tagging Edinson Volquez for a solo shot that got the Brewers on the board. He wasn't finished though. Vogt then blasted a go-ahead two-run shot off of David Phelps in the seventh inning, putting the Brewers ahead for good.

After his second homer, Vogt earned the first curtain call of his career, receiving a standing ovation from his new home crowd.

His fantasy outlook has seen a major upgrade with the move to a much more hitter-friendly home ballpark, and it's already starting to pay dividends.

How quickly we forget, Vogt entered the season as one of the more reliable offensive catchers in the fantasy game. Over the previous two seasons with the Athletics, he had averaged a .256/.322/.424 slash line with 16 homers and 64 RBI.

On average, he was the 14th catcher off the board in mixed league fantasy drafts this spring. One the fringe of being a starter in single-catcher, 12-team formats, but a staple in two-catcher formats.

Sure, he was bad in his time with the Athletics this season, slashing a mere .217/.287/.357 with only four homers and 20 RBI in 54 games. There may be some bad luck involved there as well though, as he sported a career-worst .242 BABIP and had been drawing more walks than his career norm. He had also been generating more hard contact than in the previous two seasons.

If he was dropped in any two-catcher mixed leagues, or even in deeper formats that only start on catcher, Vogt is probably worth a look. It wouldn't be a surprise at all if he performed as a top-12 catcher for the remainder of the season.

Oh, So Close

Braves' right-hander Mike Foltynewicz flirted with history on Friday night, but came up just short, losing his no-hit bid in the ninth inning against the Athletics.

Foltynewicz was attempting to be the first Braves' hurler to throw a no-hitter since Kent Mercker in 1994.

Through the first eight innings, he had thrown 110 pitches. The most he had thrown in any start in his big league career to his point had been 112, and he had never thrown a complete game. He was going to get every opportunity to see it through though, as the Braves didn't have anyone warming in the bullpen to begin the inning.

To etch his name in the history books, he would have to go through the heart of the Athletics' order in the ninth inning. Matt Olson spoiled the evening, giving him a terrific battle and then blasting the eighth pitch of the at-bat into the seats in right field for a solo home run.

All told, Foltynewicz finished the night allowing just that one run on one hit over eight-plus innings of work. He racked up eight strikeouts while walking four.

While he has struggled to find consistency, Friday's outing serves as a reminder of the upper-echelon talent that the 25-year-old has when he's on.

Now 6-5 on the season, Foltynewicz sports a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 76/30 K/BB ratio across 87 innings spanning his 15 starts.

Double Dongs for Everyone!

Stephen Vogt wasn't the only player to blast a pair of home runs on Friday. Given the current hitting environment in Major League Baseball with home runs being hit at a record pace, it seems as though there's a player or two accomplishing the feat on a nightly basis.

Austin Barnes had the finest game of his young career on Friday against the Padres. He blasted his first career grand slam, tagging Clayton Richard in the first inning to give the Dodgers an early lead. He then added on a three-run blast in the sixth inning, giving the 27-year-old backstop his first career multi-homer game.

He has been an invaluable asset in a reserve role for the Dodgers, slashing .284/.398/.537 with four homers, 18 RBI and four stolen bases in 113 plate appearances.

Todd Frazier joined in on the fun, clubbing a pair of solo home runs in a wild come-from-behind victory over the Rangers. He's hitting just .213 on the season, but has launched 15 homers to go along with 39 RBI.

Chris Owings had himself a nice evening as well, tallying the second multi-homer game of his career, and of the season, in a losing effort against the Rockies. Like Frazier, both of his long balls were of the solo variety.

