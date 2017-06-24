Daily Dose: Unfortunate Urias

The Dodgers' organization did everything in its power to protect the prized left arm of Julio Urias. He had his innings and pitches thrown monitored every step along the way after signing with the Dodgers as a 16-year-old out of Mexico. They even delayed his start to the 2017 season in an effort to limit his overall workload.

Even the best laid plans can go awry...

The wonder-kid began making waves when he was dominating at Class-A Great Lakes as a 16-year-old back in 2013. His legend grew as he rose up the ranks, eventually debuting with the Dodgers as a 19-year-old during the 2016 season. He went 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA and 9.8 K/9 over 77 innings with the big league club that season and looked to be well on his way to stardom.

Now, the 20-year-old left-hander is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair the anterior capsule in his left shoulder. The procedure will be performed by renowned surgeon Dr. Neal El Attrache, who is also the team's head physician.

Urias will be sidelined for 12-to-14 months while recovering from the procedure.

The Dodgers have announced that the injury Urias sustained is an acute injury, which means that it happened on a specific pitch during his outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 10. It wasn't the typical wear-and-tear type of injury that many hurlers experience. Because of that, his overall prognosis for recovery is much better.

Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said Friday, "I think all of us feel very confident that if we didn't protect him at all over the last couple of years it could have happened sooner, it could have happened in a more significant way. I think all of us believe if it was going to happen, it could have been worse."

There have been many star pitchers -- Johan Santana, Mark Prior, Rich Harden -- who have had a similar procedure performed on their respective pitching shoulders and never made it back to experience the dominant levels of success they had enjoyed beforehand. With youth on his side and no additional damage found in his shoulder, El Attrache and the Dodgers are confident that Urias will be able to make a full recovery.

Urias looked to be a generational talent and a true joy to watch pitch. Baseball fans everywhere will now wish for a full and speedy recovery.

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

Knocking on Wood

While the Dodgers received the devastating news about one of their prized left-handers on Friday, another one continues to exceed even the loftiest of expectations.

Alex Wood delivered another masterful performance on Friday, allowing just one run on three hits over six innings in a victory over the Rockies. Wood racked up another seven strikeouts in the contest while walking two.

With the victory, the 26-year-old southpaw improves to 8-0 on the season. He sports an outstanding 1.86 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 79/17 K/BB ratio over 67 2/3 innings on the year.

Wood wasn't even supposed to be in the club's starting rotation this season. He was viewed as more of an insurance policy behind arms like Scott Kazmir, Brandon McCarthy, Hyun-Jin Ryu and the aforementioned Urias.

Now, he has been the best pitcher on a Dodgers' squad that has won eight consecutive games and sits at a National League best 49-26 heading into play on Saturday, 2 1/2 games above the Diamondbacks and Rockies in the race for the division crown.

Getting the Axe

Tis' the season to cut bait with disappointing veterans. There were a few such instances around the league on Friday.

The Yankees axed 2016 National League home run king Chris Carter after he struck out three more times against the Rangers on Friday. The 30-year-old was hitting a paltry .204/.286/.383 with eight homers, 23 RBI and a 70/18 K/BB ratio in his 189 plate appearances.

If he couldn't succeed in the hitter-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium, perhaps other clubs were correct in passing on Carter in free agency this winter, leaving him to sign a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Yankees late in the offseason.

His skill-set plays best in the American League where he can be hidden at DH, so the list of potential teams who may have interest in his services is likely to be limited.

Read More