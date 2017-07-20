Daily Dose: Snake Bite

The trade winds weren't blowing as fiercely as they were on Tuesday. However, there was plenty of news concerning some of the players changing zip codes recently.

Arizona Diamondbacks fans and fantasy owners of J.D. Martinez were wringing their hands after his inauspicious debut. He ended up striking out in his first two at-bats after joining the Snakes earlier in the day, but that's not the bad part. By now you know Martinez was forced out of the game after taking a pitch off the left hand while swinging and missing on a Tim Adleman offering in the fourth inning. Four innings. Four stinking innings he debuted with Arizona before departing.

Things certainly looked grim when the trainer came to check on the newly acquired outfielder, especially when close-ups on the telecast showed Martinez's hand shaking while he grimaced in pain. However, reports after the game indicated that initial X-rays did not indicate a break, which would keep him out for weeks. Instead, Martinez simply suffered a bruised left hand and he is considered day to day for the moment. However, with a matinee game in the series finale at Great American Ball Park, you can expect Martinez to be back out of the lineup.

The Diamondbacks will simply go back to the days before Martinez arrived…or, their pre-trade outfielder setup. Daniel Descalso took over in left field with Martinez checking out, with the red-hot David Peralta shifting over from left to right field, while A.J. Pollock remains in center field. It's uncertain if Martinez will be forced to miss more than just a day or two, but the Diamondbacks were able to make do without him before, and they'll be fine without him as long as the initial tests are true.

As far as the 'other' big trade, the Chicago White Sox cleaned up with a handful of minor-leaguers in their deal with the New York Yankees. However, it's Tyler Clippard making the most news on Wednesday. The veteran will take over the closing duties on the south side with David Robertson in the Bronx now, and Clippard gets a golden opportunity to show he can still be a valuable contributor after being a huge disappointment for the Bronx Bombers. He appeared to struggle with his location for most of his tenure in New York this season, and his confidence was clearly rattled. Perhaps stepping out of the limelight and into a lower pressure situation in Chicago will suit him better. Think Sam Dyson, and how atrocious he was in Texas earlier this season. He moved on to San Francisco and turned over a new leaf. Perhaps the same will be true for Clip.

The Gladiator March

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Steven Souza swatted his 20th homer earlier in the series against the Oakland Athletics, as he continues to set a new career high every time he leaves the yard. Unfortunately for Souza and his fantasy owners, he was doing a march to the trainer's table after an awkward slide into second base in Tuesday's game.

The outfielder appeared to be trying to elude a tag on an attempted steal of second base in the first inning. He blamed the fact it was muddy around second base and his leg stuck on the ugly slide. Initially, he did actually avoid the tag, but he did a split which would cause any man to wince just watching the replay. The good news is that X-rays were negative and the initial diagnosis for Souza is a strained left hip, although he will have an MRI once the team returns to St. Petersburg. The good news is that Thursday is a scheduled day off, so he'll get a chance to get checked out and rest.

If Souza is forced to the 10-day disabled list, it would be a huge blow to a Rays team making great strides and an ascension up the standings in the American League East. Shane Peterson checked into the game and took the golden sombrero, striking out in all four of his at-bats. So needless to say, the Rays and fantasy owners hope Souza can get better once he is homeward bound, and he will not need more help from the loyal legion of trainers. Sorry, I nerded out a bit and made a few references to John Phillip Sousa, which isn't even the same spelling, just to clear up some of the references here.

Aaron On the Side of Caution

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez was forced out of his start due to a blister concern, as the right-hander continues to battle the problem. He spent time earlier this season on the 10-day disabled list due to a blister situation, causing him to miss several weeks, so fantasy owners will be on pins and needles hoping for the best. He had recorded quality starts in two of his previous three outings before checking out of Wednesday's start.

