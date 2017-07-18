Daily Dose: Polanco Producing

Follow @Rotoworld_BB and @RyanPBoyer on Twitter.
The Pirates’ outfield is finally rounding into form.
Pittsburgh will get their left fielder, Starling Marte, back from a PED suspension on Tuesday. Their center fielder, Andrew McCutchen, has been one of the game’s best hitters since late May. Their right fielder, Gregory Polanco, is finally starting to swing a red-hot stick.
Polanco slashed a pair of doubles and a pair of singles as part of a 4-for-4 night in Monday’s win over the Brewers. All four of the outfielder’s hit came off of left-handed pitching, which is quite a big deal for a guy who entered the game hitting .232 this season and .208 in his career against southpaws.
That he was able to square up even left-handers on Monday shows you how locked in Polanco is right now. He’s sporting a .438 average with two home runs and six doubles in his first 50 plate appearances of July.
Nagging injuries have seemed to be at the root of Polanco’s struggles in the second half of 2016 and in the first three months of 2017, and the outfielder essentially confirmed as much after Monday’s game. However, he says he now finally feels fully healthy.
"Now, thank God, I feel good, I feel strong and I can give my 100 percent every night," Polanco said.
A healthy Polanco is a dangerous player, as we saw in the first half last season when he batted .287/.362/.500 with 12 homers, 50 RBI and nine steals. It might be a good idea to buy low on him if you still have a window.
Dansby Down to Minors?
Dansby Swanson has had a forgettable first full season in the majors, and if things don’t pick up in a hurry it sounds like he could find himself back in the minors.
Swanson and his .619 OPS was on the Braves’ bench Monday for the fourth time in the last nine games. Before the tilt against the Cubs, manager Brian Snitker said that he no longer considered Swanson the team’s everyday shortstop and would play the matchups when considering who to start at shortstop.
“Dansby is a young kid who has a lot of career ahead of him,” Snitker said. “We’ve got to pick and choose spots and see matchups and who is the best team we can put out there on a given day and see what happens.”
There’s no doubting that Swanson has really struggled, failing to reproduce his terrific debut last year. He’s sporting a .220/.297/.321 batting line with six homers over 343 plate appearances in 2017. It’s been particularly rough for the 23-year-old of late, as he’s been in a 5-for-42 (.119) funk over the last three weeks. A .272 BABIP points to Swanson hitting into some bad luck, but a lowly 29.1 percent hard-hit rate suggests that he’s earned a good chunk of that “bad luck.”
Things will no doubt get better for Swanson eventually. There’s a reason he was taken No. 1 overall in the 2015 Draft and why he’s been considered one of the top prospects in baseball. That said, the Braves are currently in the hunt for a Wild Card spot and they appear to be losing some patience with Swanson.
“For right now, I think he’s OK,” adding, “If you go down (to the minors), it’s not the end of the world. Some guys fight through it here.”
In the four games out of the last nine contests that Swanson has been benched, Johan Camargo has drawn the start at shortstop each of those times. The 23-year-old has made the most of his opportunities this season, putting up a .322/.347/.487 batting line. The Braves also added an additional shortstop option Monday when they activated Sean Rodriguez from the disabled list. Rodriguez had been out all season after having left shoulder surgery following a January car accident.
Another guy to keep an eye on is top prospect Ozzie Albies. Albies could potentially be an option for the Braves either at shortstop (if Swanson is sent down) or second base (if Brandon Phillips is traded). The 20-year-old entered play Monday at Triple-A Gwinnett batting .289/.333/.445 with seven home runs and 21 stolen bases over 384 plate appearances.
Nationals Still Looking for Relief
The Nationals bolstered their bullpen on Sunday with a trade for Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle. However, it sounds like they might not be done in their quest to repair what’s been the worst relief corps in baseball.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Monday evening that while Madson and/or Doolittle “could close,” the club is "still weighing trading for a closer." That came after a report from Jon Morosi of MLB Network, which stated that Washington was still in on trade talks for Justin Wilson.
Madson (2.06 ERA, 39/6 K/BB ratio over 39 1/3 innings) and Doolittle (3.38 ERA, 31/2 K/BB ratio over 21 1/3 innings) are both in the midst of excellent seasons and either would surely be a vast upgrade over what the Nats have had in the ninth inning so far this season. However, it’s not a surprise that a team with World Series aspirations would prefer Madson and Doolittle in setup roles and to add a more established closer. Wilson might not necessarily fall into that category, but Zach Britton and David Robertson would and are available.
As far as who will close for the Nationals for the time being, manager Dusty Baker said it could be either Madson or Doolittle. Worth noting is that general manager Mike Rizzo said Madson was the team’s initial target before the deal was expanded to include Doolittle, which could indicate that he might have a leg up for the first save chance. He also noted that the team will not use a closer by committee.
American League Quick Hits: Carlos Correa aggravated a left thumb injury and was pulled from Monday’s game. He’ll be re-evaluated on Tuesday … Michael Pineda has officially decided after a second opinion to undergo Tommy John surgery … Greg Bird has decided after visiting with a specialist Monday to undergo surgery on his right ankle to remove excess bone growth. His recovery is expected to take six weeks … Jake Odorizzi yielded just one hit across seven frames of one-run ball Monday versus the A’s … Kyle Seager had three hits – including a go-ahead homer – in Monday’s win over the Astros … J.D. Martinez was lifted from Monday's game against the Royals as a precaution with lower back tightness … Manny Machado went 3-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in the Orioles' defeat of the Rangers on Monday … Dallas Keuchel (neck) tossed three scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday. He’s expected to need at least one more rehab start before rejoining the Astros’ rotation … Wilson Ramos (hamstring) missed a third straight game Monday but is expected back in the Rays' lineup Tuesday … Mitch Haniger (finger) missed a second straight start Monday, but he took batting practice and could be back in there as soon as Tuesday … Cody Allen notched his 17th save Monday, while Andrew Miller retired the last two batters of the eighth ahead of him … The Royals optioned Jorge Soler to Triple-A Omaha on Monday … Tigers general manager Al Avila said during an appearance on MLB Network's High Heat on Monday that the chances of dealing Michael Fulmer are "probably zero” … Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times has reported that the Rays have expressed "legit interest" in Tigers reliever Justin Wilson and that there is "some traction" in talks … Steve Pearce went 2-for-3 with a homer and a walk Monday as the Jays edged the Red Sox … Jordan Zimmermann struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball in a win over the Royals … Alcides Escobar was pulled from Monday's game against the Tigers after being hit in the left wrist by a pitch, but X-rays were clean and he could play Tuesday …
National League Quick Hits: Rockies manager Bud Black on Monday indicated that it's possible David Dahl (rib) won't play in the majors this season … Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and drew two walks in the Marlins' win over the Phillies on Monday … Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer in Monday’s victory over the Padres … Stephen Vogt will undergo an MRI on his left knee Tuesday after he departed Monday's game against the Pirates following a collision at home plate … Brandon Belt (wrist) hopes to return to the Giants' lineup Tuesday after missing a second straight game Monday … Jon Lester whiffed six across seven frames of one-run ball in Monday’s victory over the Braves … Tommy Pham went 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI, and two walks as the Cardinals beat the Mets on Monday … Orlando Arcia stole three bases and had two hits and an RBI in the Brewers' loss to the Pirates on Monday … Kyle Hendricks (hand) tossed five perfect innings in a rehab start with Double-A Tennessee on Monday. He’s expected to rejoin the Cubs’ rotation later this week … Austin Hedges (head) was initially back in the lineup Monday but had to be scratched and missed a third straight game … The Marlins placed Martin Prado on the disabled list after Monday’s game with a right knee sprain …
