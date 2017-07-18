Daily Dose: Polanco Producing

Follow @Rotoworld_BB and @RyanPBoyer on Twitter.

The Pirates’ outfield is finally rounding into form.

Pittsburgh will get their left fielder, Starling Marte, back from a PED suspension on Tuesday. Their center fielder, Andrew McCutchen, has been one of the game’s best hitters since late May. Their right fielder, Gregory Polanco, is finally starting to swing a red-hot stick.

Polanco slashed a pair of doubles and a pair of singles as part of a 4-for-4 night in Monday’s win over the Brewers. All four of the outfielder’s hit came off of left-handed pitching, which is quite a big deal for a guy who entered the game hitting .232 this season and .208 in his career against southpaws.

That he was able to square up even left-handers on Monday shows you how locked in Polanco is right now. He’s sporting a .438 average with two home runs and six doubles in his first 50 plate appearances of July.

Nagging injuries have seemed to be at the root of Polanco’s struggles in the second half of 2016 and in the first three months of 2017, and the outfielder essentially confirmed as much after Monday’s game. However, he says he now finally feels fully healthy.

"Now, thank God, I feel good, I feel strong and I can give my 100 percent every night," Polanco said.

A healthy Polanco is a dangerous player, as we saw in the first half last season when he batted .287/.362/.500 with 12 homers, 50 RBI and nine steals. It might be a good idea to buy low on him if you still have a window.

Dansby Down to Minors?

Dansby Swanson has had a forgettable first full season in the majors, and if things don’t pick up in a hurry it sounds like he could find himself back in the minors.

Swanson and his .619 OPS was on the Braves’ bench Monday for the fourth time in the last nine games. Before the tilt against the Cubs, manager Brian Snitker said that he no longer considered Swanson the team’s everyday shortstop and would play the matchups when considering who to start at shortstop.

“Dansby is a young kid who has a lot of career ahead of him,” Snitker said. “We’ve got to pick and choose spots and see matchups and who is the best team we can put out there on a given day and see what happens.”

There’s no doubting that Swanson has really struggled, failing to reproduce his terrific debut last year. He’s sporting a .220/.297/.321 batting line with six homers over 343 plate appearances in 2017. It’s been particularly rough for the 23-year-old of late, as he’s been in a 5-for-42 (.119) funk over the last three weeks. A .272 BABIP points to Swanson hitting into some bad luck, but a lowly 29.1 percent hard-hit rate suggests that he’s earned a good chunk of that “bad luck.”

Things will no doubt get better for Swanson eventually. There’s a reason he was taken No. 1 overall in the 2015 Draft and why he’s been considered one of the top prospects in baseball. That said, the Braves are currently in the hunt for a Wild Card spot and they appear to be losing some patience with Swanson.

“For right now, I think he’s OK,” adding, “If you go down (to the minors), it’s not the end of the world. Some guys fight through it here.”

In the four games out of the last nine contests that Swanson has been benched, Johan Camargo has drawn the start at shortstop each of those times. The 23-year-old has made the most of his opportunities this season, putting up a .322/.347/.487 batting line. The Braves also added an additional shortstop option Monday when they activated Sean Rodriguez from the disabled list. Rodriguez had been out all season after having left shoulder surgery following a January car accident.

Another guy to keep an eye on is top prospect Ozzie Albies. Albies could potentially be an option for the Braves either at shortstop (if Swanson is sent down) or second base (if Brandon Phillips is traded). The 20-year-old entered play Monday at Triple-A Gwinnett batting .289/.333/.445 with seven home runs and 21 stolen bases over 384 plate appearances.

Nationals Still Looking for Relief

The Nationals bolstered their bullpen on Sunday with a trade for Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle. However, it sounds like they might not be done in their quest to repair what’s been the worst relief corps in baseball.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Monday evening that while Madson and/or Doolittle “could close,” the club is "still weighing trading for a closer." That came after a report from Jon Morosi of MLB Network, which stated that Washington was still in on trade talks for Justin Wilson.

Read More