Daily Dose: Nick the Stick

Nicholas Castellanos has been a Statcast favorite this season with his high exit velocity numbers. All the screamers he’s hit are finally finding holes. And seats.

Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 15 games on Monday with a 3-for-4 showing in a loss to the Athletics. He’s had multiple hits in nine of those 15 contests and is sporting a .431 average during the streak.

Castellanos’ hot streak extends back farther than just those 15 games, though. Across his last 35 tilts, the 25-year-old is sporting a .368 average with seven home runs, 13 doubles, three triples and 34 RBI. He’s risen his batting line from .236/.303/.429 all the way up to .270/.320/.485 over that span.

Now in right field for the Tigers with Jeimer Candelario taking over at third base, Castellanos entered Monday with a robust 43 percent hard-hit rate on the season, a number that ranked eighth among 149 qualifiers. Also, while his flyball rate of 37.9 percent is down from the last couple seasons, Castellanos continues to hit a good number of balls in the air. Additionally, he’s sporting a career-low 21.6 percent strikeout rate.

Because he’s already in his fourth full major league season, it can be easy to forget that Castellanos won’t turn 26 until a few weeks before Opening Day next year. It also might have slipped your mind that he was once ranked as a top-20 prospect in the game. Castellanos’ numbers by the end of 2017 are likely to still look rather pedestrian, but there are certainly some indicators that he could really break through in 2018.

Seager’s Elbow ‘Not 100 Percent’

The Dodgers have begun to right the ship of late, following their 11-game losing streak with four wins in their last six tries. However, one of their stars is playing hurt and will have to continue doing so for the rest of the season.

Corey Seager has been battling soreness in his right elbow for roughly a month now, and on Monday manager Dave Roberts admitted that Seager is “not 100 percent” and probably won’t be until the offseason. The team still hasn’t revealed the exact nature of Seager’s injury, although there’s been speculation that he could be dealing with a bone spur or bone chips. Surgery over the offseason is possible, if not probable.

“I think there’s a little bit of preservation, understanding where his arm is at,” Roberts said. “I don’t think it’s 100 percent. I think he is doing a little bit of guarding against it and protecting. He knows his body very well and he knows when to let it go, when not to. But I do think it’s clear he’s doing some protecting. I do think he’s not showing the arm strength that he does have because I think he’s trying to manage it.”

The shortstop was limited to pinch-hitting duty for 11 games during a stretch from late August to early September but Roberts said he anticipates Seager’s day off Monday to be his last one of the season. As the skipper alluded to, Seager’s elbow reportedly only is an issue when he’s throwing. However, the numbers say it might be affecting him at the plate, as well.

On August 29 it was revealed that Seager’s elbow was sore and had been hurting him for a couple of weeks. If we use August 15 as a rough timeline, Seager entered play Monday batting .286/.309/.352 with just one home run and a 20/2 K/BB ratio over 97 plate appearances since the elbow began barking. Only four of his 26 hits during that stretch went for extra bases (three doubles, one homer). Seager’s hard-hit rate has also been down since August 15 at 37 percent. That’s still good, mind you, but is down significantly from the 48 percent mark he had for the year prior to that span.

I have no idea if Seager’s elbow is bothering him at all at the plate, and fantasy owners are surely going to be starting him even if he’s less than 100 percent. That said, I do think it’s interesting that the timeline of his struggles does appear to match up with the injury.

Wainwright Headed to ‘Pen

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny is on the record as saying that Adam Wainwright is the team’s ace even if he’s not really their best pitcher. St. Louis’ “ace” is now headed to the bullpen.

Out since mid-August with a right elbow impingement, Wainwright threw a one-inning simulated game Sunday and declared himself ready to go. He’s poised to be activated from the disabled list prior to the Cards’ series opener in Cincinnati on Tuesday, but the three-time All-Star will be used as a reliever down the stretch. Ultimately, the decision just came down to timing.

