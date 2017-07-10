Daily Dose: Near No-No @ Coors

The Colorado Rockies became a Major League franchise in 1993. Prior to Sunday's battle with the White Sox, they had played just shy of 2,000 games at Coors Field. Not one Rockies' hurler had ever thrown a no-hitter in their home ballpark. None.

Only one pitcher, Hideo Nomo of the Dodgers in September of 1996, had ever accomplished the feat. Kyle Freeland made a serious bid to join him on Sunday.

The 24-year-old southpaw was the club's first round selection (eighth overall) in the 2014 draft. A local kid, who pitched at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, always dreamed of making history on the mound at Coors Field. He nearly did just that on Sunday afternoon.

Through the first eight innings, Freeland held the White Sox to just three walks. This was against a White Sox team that murders left-handed pitching, in the top run-scoring environment in all of baseball.

The game was complete with all of the hallmarks of prior no-hitters, including an unbelievable diving catch by Gerardo Parra on Yolmer Sanchez's sinking line drive to begin the eighth inning. Unfortunately, it just wasn't in the cards.

In order to complete the historic accomplishment, he would need to go through the top three hitters in the White Sox' lineup. Freeland fanned Adam Engel on six pitches to begin the ninth inning, putting him just two outs away from the record books.

That's when Melky Cabrera decided to spoil the fun. On the fifth pitch of his at-bat, and the career-high 126th pitch of Freeland's night, Cabrera fought off a single over Nolan Arenado and into left field. He then departed to a lengthy standing ovation from the home faithful.

Freeland wore his emotion on his sleeve, visibly celebrating after the conclusion of the seventh inning and again after Parra's fantastic catch to begin the eighth. Afterwards, he admitted that he had fun on the mound, and said it was the adrenaline that kept him going through the last couple of innings.

Rockies' skipper Bud Black certainly enjoyed the fire that he saw from his young left-hander, admitting after the game "Kyle pitches with a lot of emotion, you don't see it sometimes, but this guy's got a fire within him, which is great, which we love."

While he didn't secure the historic no-hitter, Freeland pitched a whale of a ballgame and gave the Rockies a much-needed victory as they head into the All-Star break. The victory gives them their first series win in almost four weeks.

The Rockies head into the break with a surprising 52-39 record. That win total is tied for the third highest in the National League, but it's also the third highest in the National League West where they sit 9 1/2 games back of the Dodgers.

If the season ended today, the Rockies would make the postseason as the second Wild Card. They hold a considerable 7 1/2 game lead over both the Cubs and Cardinals for that honor.









Finish Him!

All-World left-hander Clayton Kershaw has been among the best pitchers in baseball again this season, but he accomplished something on Sunday that he hadn't done all season.

Finish a ballgame.

Kershaw was in dominant form against the Royals in this one, allowing just two runs on six hits while striking out 13 batters. He didn't walk a batter. The only blemish on his afternoon was a two-run homer by Eric Hosmer.

It was the 25th complete game of his illustrious career, but just the first since May 23 of last season against the Reds.

This was also the third straight start, and seventh time this season, that Kershaw has fanned 10 or more batters in a game.

The 29-year-old hurler has historically gotten better as the weather warms up and 2017 looks to be no exception. He has allowed just two runs over 29 innings (0.62 ERA) in his last four starts while posting a 44/5 K/BB ratio.

Don't expect this recent run to stop anytime soon either. For his career, Kershaw owns an absurd 1.74 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in the month of July.

At the All-Star break, Kershaw sits at a spectacular 14-2 with a 2.18 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 159/22 K/BB ratio across 132 1/3 innings in his 19 starts.

He has some stiff competition lining up in the race for the National League Cy Young Award, namely Max Scherzer and perhaps teammate Alex Wood, but the odds-on favorite has to be Kershaw at this stage.





Home Run Derby Preview

