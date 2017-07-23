Daily Dose: Moose Season

Outside of Kansas City, Mike Moustakas was something of a forgotten man heading into 2017.



The third baseman finally cashed in on his potential during a breakout 2015 season, batting .284/.348/.470 with 22 home runs, 82 RBI and 73 runs scored, but he followed it up by playing in just 27 games and batting a disappointing .240/.301/.500 in those games.



With little understanding of what to expect from the 28-year-old and a bevy of more known, arguably more attractive commodities at the position, fantasy owners were excused for overlooking Moustakas this past March. Moustakas was, by average draft position, the 18th third baseman taken in fantasy drafts, according to ADP data courtesy of NFBC.



That was then, this is now.



Moustakas on Saturday continued his assault on the baseball in 2017, swatting a pair of solo homers in a 7-2 win over the White Sox. The homers were Nos. 27 and 28 on the year, already a personal best and second-most homers in the American League through play Saturday.



"I'm more focused on winning," Moustakas said after the game. "Homers are part of the game. It definitely feels good to hit some homers though especially when they put us in a lead."



The Royals are indeed winning, perhaps keeping Moose with the club longer than some expected earlier this season. When the team started slow out of the gate, impending free agents like Moustakas were viewed as possible trade chips for the organization around the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.



But even if the club holds onto Moustakas through the deadline, he'll almost certainly test the free agent waters this winter. And after a lost year in 2016, he's making up for it with a career year in 2017.



Those who remembered him in spring are reaping the benefits.





Surging Polanco Hits The Shelf



They say timing is everything. That goes for bad timing as well.



Gregory Polanco, finally rounding into form after a first half spent mired in a slump, suffered a left hamstring strain in Friday's win over the Rockies. On Saturday, the 25-year-old was placed on the 10-day disabled list.



"It's a young, strong man who has been nicked up quite a number of times," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "[We're] best served sitting him down, getting him healthy again, then re-plugging him back into the lineup, because he's been playing his best baseball the last two weeks."



To say Polanco has been playing his best baseball the last two weeks is an understatement at best and probably a disservice to just how well, and for how long, Polanco has been playing lately. Since the start of July, the outfielder is batting .387/.406/.629 over 62 at-bats.



Compare and contrast that to a first half in which Polanco hit .258/.317/.404, and you can see why the blow was an especially frustrating one for Polanco and the Pirates. In his absence, the Bucs will use a combination of Adam Frazier, Jose Osuna and John Jaso, Hurdle said.



We'll see if time can be on Polanco's side in the form of a quick recovery from this injury.



Broxton Demoted; Phillips Starting



There are times when Keon Broxton looks like one of the most dynamic players in baseball.



Unfortunately for Broxton and the Brewers, those times are becoming more and more infrequent.



Broxton was demoted to Triple-A on Saturday in the midst of a brutal 3-for-50 slump that had his season line down to .218/.294/.430. The team activated Eric Sogard in a corresponding roster move.



"Trying to get Keon right is what's most important here," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Brett is here and he's playing well, so he's going to get a chance tonight. We'll see how that goes moving forward. We're playing that day-to-day."



The Brett in question is Brett Phillips, who was recalled on July 13 and will now serve as the team's primary center fielder in Broxton's absence. The 23-year-old hasn't lit the world on fire in 13 major league games, either, batting .185/.241/.444, but he's considered one of the team's top prospects and hit .293/.358/.582 with 17 homers in 76 games at Triple-A before his promotion.



"Every time Craig Counsell runs me out there ... I've got to show him I can help this team win [in] any sort of way," said Phillips. "Honestly, that's all I'm trying to do every day -- something positive to give him options."



That Broxton still had 14 homers and 17 steals despite the ugly overall line speaks to how potent he can be as an offensive performer, and why he continues to get chances at the major league level. It's surely not the last we've heard from the 27-year-old.



National League Quick Hits: Kris Bryant (finger) returned to the Cubs' starting lineup on Saturday and played a pivotal role in the Cubs' comeback win. Bryant went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and scored the winning run in the eighth inning ... Brandon Phillips (hamstring) was out of the Braves' lineup Saturday against the Dodgers. Phillips hasn't been in the lineup since tweaking his hamstring on Thursday night, though he expects to return for Sunday's series finale ... Asdrubal Cabrera started at third base Saturday against the Athletics. It was his first career start at third base and only his second MLB appearance at the hot corner after playing part of one game there as a rookie in 2007. The Mets, who have already moved Cabrera once this season (and he wasn't happy about it), are transitioning Cabrera to third with second baseman Neil Walker expected to come back off the disabled list any day now. Surely the Mets are also hoping Cabrera's versatility will make him more appealing to teams at the trade deadline ... Ryan Braun went 3-for-3 with a home run, a stolen base, four RBI and three runs scored in a wild 9-8 win over the Phillies on Saturday. He laced a two-run double in the third inning, and topped that with a two-run bomb off starter Jeremy Hellickson in the fifth. In the seventh inning he walked, stole second base and scored as the Phillies made two errors on the play. Braun is always nursing multiple injuries and misses a lot of games but is one of the most productive players in the game when he is on the field. He is slashing .271/.353/.560 with 12 homers, 31 RBI and six stolen bases in only 47 games ... Odubel Herrera went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and scored three runs in a loss to the Brewers on Saturday. Herrera struggled badly in the first months of the season but has turned things around in recent weeks. He is batting .270/.312/.437 with nine homers, 35 RBI and five stolen bases ... J.T. Realmuto went 3-for-4 and swatted a pair of two-run home runs to lead his team to a 5-4 win over the Reds on Saturday. He pulverized rookie starter Robert Stephenson in the second inning and again in the sixth. Justin Bour was aboard both times. Realmuto now has a .305 batting average with 10 home runs and 39 RBI for the season. He's even chipped in five stolen bases for good measure. There are not many fantasy catchers who can consistently contribute that level of goodness. He is already just one longball away from matching the career high he set last year Wilmer Flores hit a walk-off, solo home run in the ninth inning Saturday to complete the Mets' comeback in a 6-5 win over the Athletics. The Mets once trailed 5-0 in the game, but the battled against A's starter Sean Manaea to close the gap and got to the Athletics' bullpen late. That included Flores, who deposited a Simon Castro fastball into the left field seats to send the fans home happy.



American League Quick Hits: Miguel Cabrera (collarbone) was not in the Tigers' lineup Saturday against the Twins. Cabrera left Friday night's game with a bruised collarbone and is still feeling the effects. Cabrera's X-rays came back negative and the Tigers are calling him day-to-day ... Yankees placed 2B Starlin Castro on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. It's the same injury that sent Castro to the DL last month. Castro hasn't looked right since returning—he's collected just five hits over his last 22 at-bats (.227 AVG)—and probably came back too soon. This absence figures to be much longer than his last one ... Troy Tulowitzki missed Saturday's game against the Indians with a groin injury. Manager John Gibbons is hoping to have him back in a day or two but because of the team's short bench, the Jays would probably place Tulowitzki on the disabled list if the injury lingers past Monday. Stay tuned ... according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Cubs may have more interest in acquiring Jonathan Lucroy than Yu Darvish. Per Grant, the Cubs have made "at least a passing call" on Darvish but Lucroy is who they really have their eye on. The Cubs traded backup catcher Miguel Montero after his criticism of Jake Arrieta earlier this month, forcing Willson Contreras into a near-everyday role. Lucroy has struggled this year (.244 AVG with four homers in 266 at-bats) but has a proven track record and has plenty of experience playing in the NL Central after spending the first six-and-a-half years of his career with Milwaukee. His contract is up after this year, so he'd only be a rental ... Dallas Keuchel (neck) let up three hits and one run over five strong innings Saturday in a rehab start for Low-A Tri-City. Keuchel notched five strikeouts and didn't walk anyone while throwing 48 of his 62 pitches for strikes. He'll reportedly meet up with the team in Baltimore on Sunday and could return from the disabled list next Friday or Saturday against the Tigers ... Byron Buxton (groin) will not require a minor league rehab assignment. Buxton will travel with the team for their upcoming series against the Dodgers and could be activated for Tuesday's series opener. That would be the first day he's eligible to come off the disabled list. Buxton has made a rapid recovery after suffering a strained groin in his first game back from the All-Star break last Friday ... Jarrod Dyson left Saturday's game against the Yankees after crashing into the center field wall. Dyson went hard into the wall while trying to reel in a fifth-inning triple hit by Garrett Cooper. He finished out the inning after being checked on by trainers but was later replaced by Guillermo Heredia. Dyson was hitless in two at-bats before exiting ... Rays acquired RHP Sergio Romo from the Dodgers for cash considerations or a player to be named later. It's a logical landing spot for Romo, who drew interest from the Rays before signing with the Dodgers this offseason. Romo has fared poorly this year (6.12 ERA over 25 innings) but may benefit from a change of scenery in Tampa. Even with Romo in tow, the Rays are still likely to pursue bullpen help at the trade deadline with Justin Wilson and A.J. Ramos among their preferred targets ... Danny Salazar was stellar in his return from the disabled list Saturday, holding the Blue Jays to a solitary hit over seven scoreless innings. Let's hope he can carry that momentum into Thursday's start against the Angels ... in that game, Francisco Lindor hit his first career walk-off homer in the 10th inning Saturday to give the Indians a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. Lindor left little doubt, turning on a Danny Barnes offering and slamming it deep into the Cleveland night. The homer was a big one for the 23-year-old, who'd gone since June 21 without a dinger after he hit 12 in the season's first two months. Lindor has 15 homers overall to go with a .257/.318/.462 line in 93 games overall ... Marwin Gonzalez blasted a pinch-hit, three-run bomb in an 8-4 win over the Orioles on Saturday. He came in to replace Colin Moran in the middle of an at-bat after the young third baseman took a foul ball to the eye and had to be carted off the field in the sixth inning. Gonzalez promptly launched a three-run tater to put his club in the lead to stay. He added a double in his second at-bat. The veteran infielder has been one of the biggest surprises in the game this year. He offers multi-position eligibility in fantasy leagues and is slashing .316/.394/.593 with 18 homers and 58 RBI in 79 games.