Daily Dose: Magnificent Mookie

On the day that he was named to his second consecutive American League All-Star team, Mookie Betts had a day to remember.

The 24-year-old superstar got things going with an RBI single off of Joe Biagini in the second inning that increased the Red Sox' advantage to 2-0 at the time. He then crushed a three-run homer off of the right-hander in the fourth inning, increasing the lead to 5-1.

He was only getting started. On his next trip to the plate, he victimized Biagini again, this time for a two-run homer to give the Red Sox a 7-1 lead.

For good measure, Betts added a two-run single during an eight-run uprising in the seventh inning that turned a blowout into a laugher.

Betts finished the extremely impressive afternoon 4-for-6 with three runs scored and eight RBI. The eight RBI tie a major league record for most in a game for a player hitting out of the leadoff spot. He also put his wheels on display in this one, swiping his 15th base of the season.

Since returning to the leadoff spot in the lineup on May 6, Betts is hitting .288 (64-for-222) with 13 homers, 38 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 53 games.

He remains one of the best all-around players in baseball and one of the top five-category performers in all fantasy formats.

We're Going to Miami

Major League Baseball revealed the rosters for the 2017 All-Star Game on Sunday evening and it wasn't just the same old cast of characters from years past.

There were 23 first-time All-Stars, including seven starters, chosen to represent their respective clubs in Miami on July 11.

Here's a look at the rosters for each side, with each player's total All-Star appearances in parentheses:





American League Starters

C - Salvador Perez (5)

1B - Justin Smoak (1)

2B - Jose Altuve (5)

SS - Carlos Correa (1)

3B - Jose Ramirez (1)

OF - Aaron Judge (1)

OF - Mike Trout (6)

OF - George Springer (1)

DH - Corey Dickerson (1)





American League Reserves

Yonder Alonso (1)

Starlin Castro (4)

Jonathan Schoop (1)

Francisco Lindor (2)

Miguel Sano (1)

Mookie Betts (2)

Michael Brantley (2)

Avisail Garcia (1)

Gary Sanchez (1)

Nelson Cruz (5)





American League Pitchers

Dellin Betances (4)

Yu Darvish (4)

Michael Fulmer (1)

Dallas Keuchel (2)

Craig Kimbrel (6)

Corey Kluber (2)

Lance McCullers (1)

Andrew Miller (2)

Chris Sale (6)

Ervin Santana (2)

Luis Severino (1)

Jason Vargas (1)

National League Starters

C - Buster Posey (5)

1B - Ryan Zimmerman (2)

2B - Daniel Murphy (3)

SS - Zack Cozart (1)

3B - Nolan Arenado (3)

OF - Bryce Harper (5)

OF - Charlie Blackmon (2)

OF - Marcell Ozuna (2)

National League Reserves

Paul Goldschmidt (5)

Joey Votto (5)

Josh Harrison (2)

DJ LeMahieu (2)

Corey Seager (2)

Jake Lamb (1)

Cody Bellinger (1)

Michael Conforto (1)

Ender Inciarte (1)

Giancarlo Stanton (4)

Yadier Molina (8)

National League Pitchers

Wade Davis (3)

Zack Greinke (4)

Brad Hand (1)

Greg Holland (3)

Kenley Jansen (2)

Clayton Kershaw (7)

Corey Knebel (1)

Carlos Martinez (2)

Pat Neshek (2)

Robbie Ray (1)

Max Scherzer (5)

Stephen Strasburg (3)

Each team will add one additional player to their roster through the fan's final vote. The candidates for the remaining spots are...

American League - Elvis Andrus, Xander Bogaerts, Mike Moustakas, Didi Gregorius and Logan Morrison

National League - Justin Turner, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rendon, Mark Reynolds and Justin Bour





I know there are only so many spots on the roster and every team needs to have a representative, but every season it seems as though there are ton of seemingly worthy players who get snubbed from the All-Star Game.

The Dodgers have a couple of those guys this time around.

Justin Turner is in the final vote, so he still has a chance to get in, but he should probably be there already. The dude is hitting .382/.472/.557 with seven homers, 31 RBI and a 26/25 K/BB ratio in 59 games. He probably gets dinged for spending some time on the disabled list.

Alex Wood is another Dodger who should already be on the roster, and will probably make it there anyways as starting pitchers bow out due to their unavailability to pitch in the game. He has been absurd this season, going 9-0 with a 1.83 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 87/20 K/BB ratio across 73 2/3 innings. An argument can be made that he has been the best pitcher in the National League this season.

There are many that believe that the Dodgers should also have the starting shortstop in the game, as Corey Seager is on the roster as a reserve but was beaten out in the fan vote by Reds' shortstop Zack Cozart.

