Daily Dose: Groovin' Grichuk

When the Cardinals optioned Randal Grichuk to the minors four weeks ago, they did so with the hope that he could improve his plate discipline while working against lesser competition. It didn’t really happen, but he’s returned to the majors swatting homers, anyway.

Grichuk homered Monday for the second straight game since his recall, taking the Reds’ Austin Brice deep over the center field wall for a two-run shot. He also had an RBI single. The nice showing came one day after the outfielder clubbed a mammoth upper-deck shot as part of another two-hit night. Grichuk has batted cleanup and second in his two games back in the big leagues.

Power, of course, has always been Grichuk’s calling card and why the Cards have always been so intrigued by him even through the course of many extended slumps. He slugged 41 longballs from 2015-16 even though he averaged just 414 plate appearances over those two seasons. That doesn’t include an additional six dingers that he had in the minors.

The problem is that Grichuk swings and misses a ton, doesn’t draw walks and often looks completely overmatched at the plate for long stretches at a time. He’s been Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde at the big league level and also displayed both sides during his recent stint in the minors. Grichuk belted six homers over 71 plate appearances while on the farm, but he also posted a 21/4 K/BB ratio.

Manager Mike Matheny said after Monday’s game that Grichuk’s swing has looked noticeably shorter since his return to the majors and that’s he’s been choking up with two strikes. The results from the minors don’t point to a changed guy, and it’s hard to imagine Grichuk ever developing a good eye at the plate. The question is whether he’ll be able to crank enough homers to make up for what he lacks.

With Dexter Fowler sidelined by a heel injury, St. Louis is able to play both Grichuk and Tommy Pham for the time being. However, Matheny could have some decisions to make once Fowler returns. Pham has probably been the Cardinals’ best player since being called up early last month, batting .281/.371/.488 with nine homers and seven stolen bases while playing good defense. Last week in a game versus the Phillies he became the 14th player in major league history to hit two homers and have two outfield assists in the same game. It’s hard to imagine the Cards sending Pham to the bench, but it’s also hard to imagine them cutting Fowler’s or Stephen Piscotty’s playing time.

This could be one of those “it will work itself out” situations, as it’s unclear at this point when Fowler will be back (he was set to visit with a podiatrist on Monday). Fantasy owners will need to keep tabs on it.

Castro Down, Wade Up

Starlin Castro returned to the Yankees’ lineup Monday after missing Sunday’s game with a nagging wrist issue. Unfortunately, he then left that contest with a new injury, and it’s one that figures send him to the disabled list.

Castro strained his right hamstring in the third inning of the win over the White Sox while running out a groundball. He’ll undergo an MRI on Tuesday before the team officially decides on a potential DL move. While the malady doesn’t sound overly serious, the Yankees seem likely to play things safe here, especially with Castro also battling a wrist problem of late.

Castro has been fantastic this season, sporting a .313/.348/.486 batting line with 12 home runs, 45 RBI and 52 runs scored. Obviously, it’s a big blow to the Yankees no matter how long he’s sidelined. The Bombers do, however, have an interesting replacement for Castro on the way.

Tyler Wade impressed the Yankees during spring training and carried it over into an excellent start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, as he’s batted .313 with five homers and 24 stolen bases for the RailRiders. The 22-year-old is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 11 prospect in a Yankees system that’s bursting at the seams with talent.

You’d have to figure if the Yanks are calling Wade up and adding him to the 40-man roster that they’d plan on playing him regularly while Castro is out. Wade has played every position on the diamond in the minors other than first base, catcher and pitcher, but he’s an infielder by trade and can slide into the vacancy at second base. The Yankees are also missing Aaron Hicks (oblique), just got Jacoby Ellsbury back from a concussion and Matt Holliday has missed a couple games with fatigue, so there might be additional spots for Wade to fill in. The youngster is worth scooping up in deeper fantasy leagues.

