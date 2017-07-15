Daily Dose: Gray Skies Looming

Dave Shovein examines the ever-increasing trade value of Sonny Gray, another Dodgers victory and much more in Saturday's Dose

Sonny Gray has been no stranger to trade rumors. It seems like this year, more than ever though, there is an increasing likelihood that he’ll be wearing a new uniform in August.

The 27-year-old right-hander has pitched for no organization other than the Athletics, where he was drafted as a first round selection (18th overall) in 2011.

He debuted 23-year-old in 2013, posting a 2.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 67/20 K/BB ratio across 64 innings. His career trajectory continued to take off, where in 2015 he was named to his first All-Star squad and finished third in the voting for the American League Cy Young Award.

After a miserable and injury-plagued 2016 campaign, Gray looks like he’s back to his previous form. He has delivered quality starts in each of his last four outings, allowing four total runs in 27 innings (1.33 ERA) with a 21/5 K/BB ratio.

There were plenty of scouts on hand on Friday night as he systematically dominated a dangerous Indians’ lineup over six shutout innings. Gray scattered just two hits and a walk while racking up five strikeouts.

He wouldn’t be a typical rental player on the last year of his contract either. Gray still has two years of arbitration remaining, so any club acquiring him would be getting a top of the rotation starter for the stretch run and two additional seasons. While that will undoubtedly raise his asking price, it also makes him an extremely attractive commodity.

The Athletics aren’t in a position where they are going to seriously contend for a World Series title in the next two seasons, and won’t be in a position to meet Gray’s lofty demands once he hits free agency following the 2019 season.

Striking while the iron is hot and getting the best package of prospects that they can right now seems to be the most prudent path for Billy Beane and company. The fact that Gray looks healthier than he has in years and has been pitching out of his mind over his last four starts only adds fuel to the fire.

There were even unsubstantiated rumors prior to Friday’s game that Gray had been scratched from his scheduled start due to a pending deal. The rumors ran rampant enough that the Athletics’ P.R. department had to make an official announcement that Gray was still starting.

The Cubs, even after acquiring Jose Quintana this week, are one club that has maintained interest in acquiring Gray. The Yankees are another big market team that has expressed interest. There are a host of others that could certainly use him.

Gray is next scheduled to take the ball on Wednesday against the Rays. It’ll be interesting to see if they pull the trigger on a deal before then, or let it ride for one more start while waiting out the best possible offer.





Dodging Defeat





The Dodgers have the best record in all of baseball at 62-29. They have been getting massive contributions from up and down their lineup and have been seemingly finding new ways to win every night.

No lead is safe against them. Even when they are down to their final strike.

That was the case on Friday night, as A.J. Ramos was tasked with protecting a 4-3 lead. He quickly retired Cody Bellinger and Logan Forsythe without any difficulty and got ahead of Joc Pederson 1-2.

Pederson wasn’t rattled though, and after taking ball two to even the count, he singled into right field, putting the tying run on base.

That brought up Yasmani Grandal. Again, Ramos was within one strike of victory, as he had Grandal 2-2 before eventually losing him to a walk.

Ramos then got to within one strike of victory for a third time, quickly getting ahead of Yasiel Puig 0-2. He then uncorked a wild pitch that advanced the runners to second and third. The very next pitch, Puig crushed a go-ahead three-run homer which would propel the Dodgers to yet another victory.

The home run was Puig’s second of the game and 18th of the season.

Kenley Jansen then came on, showing what a truly lock-down closer looks like, retiring the Marlins in order to record his 22nd save.

Not to be overlooked, was the tremendous contribution from the rest of the Dodgers’ bullpen in this one. Brandon McCarthy struggled through 4 2/3 innings of this one, but the trio of Ross Stripling, Brandon Morrow and Josh Fields followed with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. That allowed the Dodgers to stay in the game and eventually secure the dramatic comeback victory.

