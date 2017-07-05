Daily Dose: Freedom!

Follow @drewsilv and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.

When the Braves placed Freddie Freeman on the disabled list May 18 with a fractured left wrist, the expectation was that he would miss 8-10 weeks. But there he was in the starting lineup for Atlanta on Tuesday night against the visiting Astros, just over six weeks after suffering the injury.

Freeman played in just two minor league rehab games -- Saturday and Monday at Triple-A Gwinnett -- but he started at third base in both and went 2-for-3 with two walks in five plate appearances. The hot corner is where Freeman plans to get the majority of his playing time in the second half, with Matt Adams sticking at first base. Though it’s likely Adams will become a trade candidate for the rebuilding Braves around the July 31 deadline given that he carries only one more year of contractual control and has mashed at a career-best clip since being acquired May 20 from the Cardinals.

Freeman singled to center field Tuesday in his first plate appearance since coming off the disabled list and he played all nine innings at third base in Atlanta’s 16-4 blowout loss to Houston.

The 27-year-old is slashing .338/.456/.734 in 169 plate appearances this season, including Tuesday night’s 1-for-4. He had racked up 14 home runs in his first 37 games before landing on the disabled list, making good use of SunTrust Park’s short right-field porch.













Britton Back, Will Be Eased In

Good news if you’ve stuck it through with Zach Britton during his 60-day stay on the disabled list.

As planned, the left-hander will be activated ahead of Wednesday night’s series finale at Milwaukee’s Miller Park and Orioles manager Buck Showalter told the Baltimore Sun on Tuesday afternoon that a return to closer duties in the cards … eventually.

“We’ll move towards returning to that role,” Showalter said. “We’ll see what the game allows us to do.”

Britton will probably make a few low-leverage appearances out of the gate, but if those go well he could unseat Brad Brach in the ninth inning before the All-Star break. Brach has mostly been excellent as a fill-in closer, with a 2.72 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts in 36 1/3 total innings, but he blew his fourth save of the season on June 30 and hasn’t pitched since.

Britton had a brilliant 0.54 ERA in 67 innings last season and tallied an American League-best 47 saves, finishing fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting. He was sporting a 1.00 ERA through nine innings this season when he landed on the disabled list May 6 with a left forearm strain and he allowed just one run in seven minor league rehab appearances.









Trout Nearing Minor League Rehab

Angels general manager Billy Eppler offered this promising status update on injured superstar Mike Trout through the Angels’ public relations Twitter account on Tuesday evening …

“Mike successfully went through a full workout today with our Inland Empire affiliate. He reports continued improvement in his thumb and he will continue workouts tomorrow with the Inland Empire team, potentially playing either Wednesday or Thursday.”

Trout and the Angels have already announced that the perennial MVP candidate will not participate in the 2017 All-Star Game, but he should return to action right after the break -- a little over six weeks after his May 31 surgery for a torn left thumb ligament.

Trout was on pace for a career year before the injury, if you can believe that, with his .337/.461/.742 batting line, 16 home runs, 36 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 36 runs scored in 47 games.

The type of thumb injury Trout suffered can sometimes stunt offensive output for months, but it would be foolish to regard him as anything other than a top-tier fantasy performer for the second half. Not that owners in respectable fantasy leagues would ever sell low on Trout.

National League Quick Hits: Cubs farm director Jaron Madison believes Kyle Schwarber is close to being ready for a return to the majors … Clayton Kershaw worked seven shutout innings Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks, lowering his season ERA to 2.19 … Daniel Murphy tortured the Mets yet again on Tuesday by going 4-for-5 with five RBI and a run scored … Brewers slugger Eric Thames belted a pair of solo home runs in Tuesday's win over the Orioles … Yasmany Tomas has been diagnosed with a mild right groin strain and will likely remain sidelined through the end of July … Yoenis Cespedes sat out Tuesday’s game against the Nationals with a hamstring cramp … Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Tuesday's victory over the Phillies … Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy (knee) is scheduled to return Saturday against the Royals … Christian Yelich hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the Marlins' win over the Cardinals on Tuesday … Jimmy Nelson yielded just one unearned run and whiffed eight over seven frames Tuesday in the Brewers’ defeat of the Orioles … Jameson Taillon set a career-high with nine strikeouts across five shutout innings in Tuesday’s win over the Phillies … Starling Marte (suspension) has moved his minor league rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis … Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock was activated from the disabled list ahead of Tuesday night’s series opener at Dodger Stadium … Kyle Hendricks (hand) threw a bullpen session Tuesday for the first time since landing on the disabled list … Padres closer Brandon Maurer had a 1-2-3 inning to record his 17th save of the season in Tuesday's win over the Indians … Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (triceps) will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday with Double-A Springfield … Felipe Rivero notched his fourth save of the season with a scoreless frame Tuesday in Philadelphia … Reds right-hander Homer Bailey limited the Rockies to one run in six innings Tuesday to pick up a win at Coors Field … Eduardo Nunez has been backed off his rehab assignment for at least the next four days due to concern over his hamstring … Dodgers placed Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day disabled list with a left foot injury … Marlins designated left-hander Jeff Locke for assignment.

