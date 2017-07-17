Daily Dose: Dazzling Debut

The defending World Champions were languishing with a record of 43-45, two games under the .500 mark at the All-Star break.

The Cubs were installed as odds-on favorites during the preseason to repeat as World Champs. While there had been some underperformance in the first half, the club’s core remains intact from a season ago. The one thing that most prognosticators thought was absolutely necessary as the trade deadline approached, was another upper-echelon starting pitcher.

They certainly paid a hefty price to make that move. On Thursday, the Cubs’ sent their top prospect, outfielder Eloy Jimenez to the White Sox in a five-player deal that netted Jose Quintana.

Earlier in the week, the Cubs’ brass had made it clear that under no circumstances were they going to be dealing Jimenez. The 20-year-old outfielder is hitting .272/.355/.481 with eight homers and 34 RBI over 44 games at High-A Myrtle Beach.

Including him in the deal meant that the Cubs are going for it again, which they obviously should.

It wasn’t just Jimenez that was sent to the White Sox in this deal though. The Cubs also included their top pitching prospect Dylan Cease. The 21-year-old hurler owned a 2.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 74/26 K/BB ratio across 51 2/3 innings at Class-A South Bend prior to the deal.

If that wasn’t enough, a pair of fringe prospects were also included in the deal in Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.

On Sunday, Quintana took the hill for the first time in a Cubs uniform with the intent to reward the organization for their strong faith in him. He didn’t disappoint.

Quintana racked up a season-high 12 strikeouts while scattering three hits over seven shutout innings. He didn’t walk a batter. It’s the 10th time in his career that he has whiffed 10 or more batters in a start, and the third time he has done so this season.

The veteran southpaw was upbeat and generally excited about the move to the other side of Chicago. "I'm really happy to be here and see these teammates and how they play baseball," he quipped after the game "I want to be part of that -- I'm excited."

While his overall numbers on the season don’t jump off the page, most of his troubles were in the early part of the season and could partially be attributed to a hangover from the World Baseball Classic. Over his last eight starts, including Sunday, he has been outstanding with a 2.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 57/16 K/BB ratio across 47 innings.

The Cubs would love to see much more of that as they attempt to run down the Milwaukee Brewers over the second half of the season.

Sunday’s victory led the Cubs to a three-game sweep over the Orioles and has them off and running in the second half. The Cubs will enter play next week trailing the Brewers by 4 ½ games in the National League Central and the Colorado Rockies by 5 ½ games for the Wild Card.





Bolstering the Bullpen

To say that the Washington Nationals have had their share of difficulties in the bullpen, specifically in the ninth inning this season, would be a massive understatement.

For the season, the Nationals’ relievers have combined for a horrifying 5.31 ERA. That’s far and away the worst mark in all of baseball. Their 1.47 WHIP is the second worst mark, ahead of only the New York Mets.

As a unit, the Nationals have tallied 22 saves this season. That mark ranks them right in the middle of the pack in all of baseball, but how they have accumulated those saves is the issue. Eight different Nats’ relievers have recorded at least one save, with none of them netting more than eight (Koda Glover – 8, Shawn Kelley – 4, Blake Treinen – 3, Enny Romero – 2, Matt Albers – 2, Matt Grace – 2, Oliver Perez – 1).

They have also blown 14 saves. For a team that sits at 55-36 and owns a 9 ½ game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, the Nats’ can probably afford to give a game or two away due to their leaky bullpen.

That won’t be the case in the postseason though. If the Nationals have their sights set on a World Championship, which they should, the bullpen needed to be addressed.

General manager Mike Rizzo did just that on Sunday when he went out and acquired Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson from the Athletics in exchange for Blake Treinen and a pair of prospects.

The deal immediately adds quality depth to the back-end of the Nationals’ bullpen in a pair of hurlers that both have experience in the ninth inning.

