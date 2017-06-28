Daily Dose: Cobb Makes a Bid

Three years ago, Alex Cobb was one of the top young starting pitchers in all of baseball. He was coming off of a brilliant 2013 season where he went 11-3 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 134/45 K/BB ratio across 143 1/3 innings.

He followed that impressive season with another dominant campaign in 2014, going 10-9 with a 2.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 149/47 K/BB ratio over 166 1/3 innings in 27 starts. He was a rising star both for the Rays and in fantasy leagues.

Cobb was ready to take the next step forward and vault into stardom. He was set to be the ace of the Rays' staff heading into the 2015 season and was tabbed to start on Opening Day.

Then, as so often happens with talented young arms in this business, injury struck.

He was forced to leave a Grapefruit League start due to tendinitis in his right forearm. After resting for several weeks and trying to ease him back into action with every possible precaution, Cobb suffered a setback. Days later, it was confirmed that he had a ligament tear in his elbow and would undergo Tommy John surgery.

After missing the entire 2015 season due to the surgery, Cobb fought his way through the recovery process and made it back to start five games for the Rays at the end of the 2016 season. While the results weren't good, it was a huge positive step in his recovery. It also meant he would have a full and healthy off-season heading into 2017.

While he has shown inconsistency, which is to be expected in one's first full season back from Tommy John surgery, he appears to be turning a corner. After a disaster of a start where he allowed nine runs against the Mariners in Seattle on June 3, Cobb had turned in three straight quality starts.

He topped those by delivering his best start of the season on Tuesday. Cobb carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning against the Pirates, where it was finally broken up on a single by Josh Hamilton. Andrew McCutchen followed with a single of his own, but that would be the only two hits that he would allow over eight scoreless innings. Cobb walked only one and struck out four on the night.

Unfortunately, Alex Colome was unable to protect his lead in the ninth inning and Cobb would have to go without a victory to show for his impressive work.

The 29-year-old now boasts a 3.69 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 71/28 K/BB ratio across 101 1/3 innings on the season. His velocity has returned and his command is improving by the start. It's time to buy back into Alex Cobb being an upper-echelon starter in mixed leagues.

Running Wild

Jake Arrieta entered Tuesday's start against the Nationals having already allowed eight stolen bases in 10 opportunities on the season.

The Nationals, a team that loves to run, were in a perfect position to capitalize on Arrieta's struggles to control the run game, as well as Miguel Montero's inability to cut down potential base-stealers.

Savvy DFS players were surely able to capitalize on this perceived mismatch.

Trea Turner led the charge, swiping four bases on his own in the first three innings of the ballgame. He started the game by reaching on an infield single, then deftly took second and third base before scoring on an infield single by Brian Goodwin.

He flashed those blazing wheels again his next time up after drawing a walk. Again, Turner swiped both second and third base before eventually scampering home on a defensive miscue.

Turner has now racked up 32 stolen bases on the season. That puts him one swipe ahead of Reds' outfielder Billy Hamilton for the top total in the big leagues.

He wasn't the only one getting in on the fun though. Michael Taylor bolstered his stolen base numbers by taking a pair of bases against Arrieta, and Anthony Rendon stole one for good measure.

When combing their stolen base prowess to their impressive power from top to bottom, it's easy to see why this Nationals' lineup is widely regarded as one of, if not the, most dominant in all of baseball.

It's a New(comb) Day

24-year-old Sean Newcomb earned the first victory of his major league career with a dominant performance against the Padres on Tuesday.

The rookie southpaw racked up a career-high eight strikeouts over six-plus shutout innings on Tuesday. He allowed just six hits and a walk in the impressive outing.

Newcomb was able to throw all three of his pitches for strikes in this one which kept the Padres' hitters off-balance throughout the evening. He was especially impressive in the sixth inning after surrendering a leadoff double to Jose Pirela.

