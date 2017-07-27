Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed

The Oakland Athletics find themselves in the basement of the American League West Division, 13 games under .500 and 23 games back of the first-place Houston Astros. They also sit 9 1/2 games back in the wild-card standings, but perhaps things could be a little different if they had a dependable closer.

Santiago Casilla entered Wednesday's game in Toronto with a 2-0 lead after seven scoreless innings by Paul Blackburn and an inning of scoreless ball by Blake Treinen. In fact, the first two A's pitchers combined for eight scoreless, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out four. And then entered Casilla. He immediately walked the leadoff batter Josh Donaldson, bringing All-Star Justin Smoak to the plate. And sitting fastball, Smoak smoked a two-run shot to tie the game. If that wasn't bad enough, Kendrys Morales stepped to the dish and ended the game, going back-to-back to deal Casilla his fifth loss of the season.

Casilla has now blown six saves this season, and this might have been the worst outing of all. He threw just five of his 11 pitches for strikes, serving up two homers. In the blink of an eye, a well-pitched game and should-be win was turned into another disappointing loss for the green and gold. He has an unsightly 4.66 ERA overall and if he were in any other organization he should likely have a much shorter leash. However, the truth of the matter is the A's do not have any other options in the pipeline, especially after dealing veterans Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to the Nationals earlier in the month.

Perhaps the organization might get creative and give one of their young pitchers at the Triple-A level a chance to close out games down the stretch. Or maybe Simon Castro, who has notched four saves at Nashville, will get a chance now that he is up with the big club. He wasn't much better with a 3-5 record and 3.32 ERA across 38 innings in the closer's role in Nashville. However, he has recorded an eye-popping 63 strikeouts during the span, so he might have the make-up to fill ninth-inning duties at the big-league level. The 29-year-old has appeared in three games since his mid-July recall, allowing two solo home runs, four hits, no walks and four strikeouts across 2 2/3 innings.

Another option could have been Jake Sanchez, who had a 1-2 record and 1.47 ERA with three saves over 18 1/3 innings across 14 appearances with Nashville. He was closing in on a call-up to the big-league team before suffering a right ulnar stress fracture, curtailing his 2017 season. Bobby Wahl is another name to watch. He has also been injured, dealing with a tight shoulder and last pitching May 23. However, he was sent out on a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton and he is nearing a return. Raul Alcantara (biceps) has been dealing with biceps tendinitis, but he could also be on the short list of potential replacements for Casilla should the team look in house for help.

Moon Shots Over Miami

Miami Marlins All-Star OF Giancarlo Stanton has been on a ridiculous tear lately. In fact, he has moved into the top spot in the majors for homers, ousting Yankees super rookie and fellow All-Star Aaron Judge from the perch. It's the first time since May 27 that Judge hasn't been holding court at the top of the homers list.

Stanton had been consistent so far this season, posting seven homers in April, seven homers in May and seven homers in June. However, he has taken it to a new level in the month of July, belting 12 homers with 20 RBI while slashing .305/.400/.805 with a ridiculous 1.205 OPS over 82 at-bats. That's pretty incredible considering the All-Star break falls in July. He is just four short of the major league record of 16 homers in a month, last accomplished by Mark McGwire in 1999 and Albert Belle in 1998.

Of course, as soon as he starts stealing some of the headlines from Judge, Stanton's name is suddenly linked to the New York Yankees again. They're reportedly interested in Stanton, but, of course, who isn't? The team is in the process of being sold and therefore the belief is that the new ownership group might want to clear Stanton off the books, since he is under control at least through the 2020 season. Instead of Judge and Stanton trying to beat each other in the home run category, might they be joining forces? That's a thought that might keep opposing American League East pitchers up at night.

