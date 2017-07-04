Daily Dose: Aaron's Ascent

Follow @Rotoworld_BB and @RyanPBoyer on Twitter.

Not a whole lot has gone right with the Phillies this season, but at least their best pitcher has been showing some encouraging signs of late.

Aaron Nola blanked the Pirates over seven outstanding innings on Monday, allowing just four hits and one walk on the night. He recorded eight strikeouts, needing 99 pitches to burn through his seven frames.

The right-hander has been on quite a run since the beginning of June, putting up a 2.68 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 43/12 K/BB ratio over 40 1/3 innings, covering six starts. He’s notched at least eight punchouts in three straight outings and boasts a 72/23 K/BB ratio across 72 1/3 frames on the year.

Nola had question marks surrounding him this spring in fantasy drafts. He didn’t pitch the final two months of last season after being diagnosed with a low-grade elbow sprain and flexor strain. He also held a 9.82 ERA over his final eight outings before being shut down (although it’s certainly fair to wonder whether the elbow injury was mostly at fault).

The injury red flag is why I personally avoided Nola in all of my drafts. But, while he did miss time with a back malady, the right-hander’s elbow has seemed to be a non-issue so far in 2017. The former No. 7 overall pick is currently still available in over a quarter of Yahoo leagues at the moment, but I suspect that won’t be the case for much longer.

Rangers Bullpen in Flux

On Saturday, Rangers manager Jeff Banister announced that scuffling closer Matt Bush would take a break from the role and the team would use a committee in the ninth inning. On Monday, the presumed leader of that committee went on the disabled list.

Keone Kela landed on the DL with right shoulder soreness, an injury that will keep him sidelined at least through the All-Star break. It’s unclear when the injury occurred, but Kela hadn’t pitched since last Tuesday so it’s apparently an ailment the Rangers thought would get better with a few days of rest but didn’t. Kela has been excellent this season, posting a 2.64 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 42/13 K/BB ratio over 30 2/3 innings.

Jose Leclerc has been quite good himself this year and probably was next in the pecking order after Kela, although he coughed up a lead in his last appearance Sunday by serving up a two-run dinger in the eighth inning. The 23-year-old might still be Banister’s best option at the moment even as he’s been prone to wildness. Leclerc holds a 3.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 39/15 K/BB ratio across 25 frames.

The Rangers acquired Jason Grilli from the Blue Jays over the weekend and it wouldn’t be out of the question that the former closer finds himself getting a shot in the ninth. Grilli has put up an ugly 6.65 ERA over 21 2/3 innings in 2017, but he has a 25/9 K/BB ratio and the 40-year-old also struck out 81 across 59 frames last year. Alex Claudio might also be in the mix for saves, and we can’t rule out Banister throwing Bush back into the ninth inning, either, if he has a couple nice outings in a row.

The Rangers currently sit two games back of a Wild Card spot in the American League and their relievers ranked 24th in baseball with a 4.69 ERA going into Monday’s game. If they’re buyers at the deadline, you can bet a bullpen arm will be on general manager Jon Daniels’ to-do list.

Rockies Get CarGo Back, Lose Desmond

The Rockies got one All-Star outfielder back on Monday, but they lost another.

Carlos Gonzalez returned from a right (non-throwing) shoulder injury, spending just the minimum 10 days on the disabled list. However, Ian Desmond swapped spots with him and went on the 10-day DL with a right calf strain. The Rockies initially called Desmond’s ailment a cramp when he was pulled from Sunday’s contest, but an MRI on Monday revealed the bad news.

It’s unclear at this point how long Desmond might be sidelined. He’ll be eligible to return immediately after the All-Star break, but we’ll see whether he’s ready at that time.

The Rockies are in line to get another outfielder back on Friday, as Gerardo Parra (quad) will begin a short rehab assignment Tuesday before returning this weekend if all goes well. The news has also finally been good lately on David Dahl (rib), although there remains no timetable for his return. For the next few days at least, Raimel Tapia will continue to get starts in the Rockies’ outfield. He fell a single short of the cycle in Monday’s win over the Reds, going 3-for-4 with a solo shot and two runs scored.

Read More