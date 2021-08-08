Daily COVID-19 data for Colorado and the University of Colorado Boulder, reported Aug. 7, 2021
Aug. 8—Colorado case data
Total cases: 581,692
Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,255
Total deaths among cases: 6,978
Total hospitalizations: 33,191
Total tested: 3,308,035
Note: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced that it would update its coronavirus data Monday through Friday, with data from the weekend being included in Monday's update. The state noted this change does not impact the COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard.
State vaccinations
Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,515,738
Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,209,717
University of Colorado Boulder cases
New positive test results: 0
New diagnostic tests: 42
New monitoring tests: 60
Total positive results since May 10: 24
Current isolation space use: 0