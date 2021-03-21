Dailey steps in as UConn women face High Point in NCAA first round

Mar. 20—Chris Dailey stepping in this time has a different feel to it than, say, her stepping in last season for a December game against Oklahoma at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Dailey is the associate head coach of the top-ranked UConn women's basketball team and will replace head coach Geno Auriemma for a first-round NCAA tournament game Sunday against High Point (8 p.m., ESPN) and for a potential second-round game Tuesday, both in San Antonio, after Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19.

Dailey is 10-0 as Auriemma's sub, dating back to the 1989 season when Dailey led UConn to its first Big East Conference tournament title when Auriemma was suspended for a scheduling error.

"The other times if we lost, the season still continued," Dailey said in a video conference Friday. "In this situation, it's much different because if we lose, our season's over. There's definitely a different feel to it. You want what's best for the players. You want to make sure that you're doing everything that you can to give them the opportunity to move on."

Auriemma's not concerned. He said of all the things he worries about ... UConn's seven freshmen playing in their first NCAA tournament or the opponent ... Dailey is not one.

She has been on his staff for his entire 36-year tenure in Storrs and joined him in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

"Sometimes you just have a hunch about people," Auriemma said this week of hiring Dailey, both of them assistant women's basketball coaches before they arrived at UConn prior to the 1985-86 season, Auriemma at Virginia and Dailey at Rutgers. "Sometimes things occur while you're in their company that make you think, 'Down the road, if this were to ever happen ...'

"I can't say that we were really good friends or that we had known each other a long time. I had a chance to spend some time on some NCAA business and some assistant coaches' committees with Chris. The more time that I spent listening to her and watching her in action and seeing how she operated ... (it was) a manner that I just thought if I ever have an opportunity to be a head coach, that's someone that I would want to be by my side."

Auriemma said Dailey took a chance leaving Rutgers. As a player at Rutgers, Dailey helped guide the Scarlet Knights to the 1982 AIAW Division I national championship and served as an assistant under legendary coach Theresa Grentz from 1983-85.

"She walked away from a great opportunity at Rutgers to come up here and take a chance on something that no one knew whether it was every going to be as good as it's been or even worthwhile," Auriemma said. "And it's turned out to be better than we ever imagined."

Dailey, upon Auriemma's induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, told the story of a fight she once had with Auriemma after their first season together. Dailey wouldn't speak to Auriemma for four days.

"I was going to quit," she said back then with a laugh. "If I could have packed all my stuff in the car and left right then, honest to God I would have. But I couldn't fit all my stuff. ... He said, 'You're really not going to talk to me?' I said, 'No.'"

Former UConn player Heather (Buck) Bennett, a Stonington High School graduate who went on to play for the Huskies for five years, winning three national championships, was a post player under Dailey's charge.

Bennett said that despite the differences between Auriemma and Dailey, the two ultimately have the same values, likely what has allowed them to remain as a duo for all these seasons, encompassing 11 national championships and the current streak of an unprecedented 12 straight Final Fours.

"Playing for them is so much about obviously taking care of the big things, but what sets them apart is that they expect you to do all the little things right every single time because that is what will make the difference down the line," Bennett said this week.

Dailey has come to be affectionately known at UConn as "CD."

"CD, particularly is meticulous," Bennett said. "She wants everyone to do every task as perfectly as possible whether it's a post move or wearing your shirt tucked in. She always puts her best into the work she does, so as a player you always want to do your best to meet the standards she sets."

Likewise, former UConn great Breanna Stewart, a four-time NCAA champion and two-time WNBA champ with the Seattle Storm, dedicated a Women's History Month video to Dailey this month.

Said Stewart: "I think that what CD has done for me since I went to UConn, even before UConn and even now is something I'll never forget."

Auriemma describes Dailey as detail-oriented, thorough, persistent, organized and even-keeled.

"I would say the No. 1 thing is her consistency," Auriemma said. "You know what you're going to get every single day. There's absolutely no surprises. You know exactly what to expect and the players know exactly where she's coming from. There's never any doubt that she has the best interests of the players at heart."

In addition to Auriemma's positive COVID test, UConn assistant coach Shea Ralph left San Antonio this week as a precaution after a member of her family tested positive for the virus.

Dailey and assistant coach Jamelle Elliott are the two members of the staff remaining, although Auriemma said that video coordinator Ben Kantor, a former assistant coach for the women's basketball teams at Houston Baptist and Colgate, has been helping out in Ralph's absence.

"He's terrific," Auriemma said of Kantor. "He's really smart. He does a great job with the players. He's got a great rapport with the players. He sees the game and certainly he's been around the program for four or five years now, that helps tremendously. Jamelle having been a head coach already and an assistant, I think sees both sides of it and obviously CD being CD, I think they're going to handle it OK."

"I feel confident in what we've prepared," Dailey said. "This preparation didn't start Monday or Tuesday after Geno got sick, this preparation started in September. This has been a year-long process and we're just looking to be able put it all together in a 40-minute game on Sunday."

