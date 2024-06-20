Daikin Spirit of America returning for 58th year with major change

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — In just one week, golfers from all over the country will tee off at Burningtree County Club in Decatur for the Daikin Spirit of America tournament.

This year’s tournament marks the 58th Spirit and some big changes are coming this summer.

One of those changes: there won’t be a cut this year; everyone who signs up gets four rounds of golf. Another big change: everyone can play in the Spirit this year.

Everyone won’t compete for the championship itself but there will be different divisions allowing anyone who wants to compete to be able to play.

“Since I’ve been here, which is 6 years, we have not opened it up to any of our members,” Burningtree head golf pro-Colby Odom said. “It’s just a way to give back to say ‘Hey they’ve done all this work to help us out these past few years’ and we want them to have the opportunity to come out and play and participate in the Spirit of America like they used to do. It doesn’t matter where you’re from if you want to play in the tournament we would love to have you.”

Daikin Spirit of America Schedule:

Scramble – Monday, June 24

Practice Rounds – Tuesday, June 25

Tournament – June 26-29

The deadline to register for the Spirit is Friday, June 21. News 19 will have coverage of the tournament all week long.

