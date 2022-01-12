Daigle's Playoff-Only Top 70 Rankings
Unlike season-long lineup decisions, playoff-only leagues require projecting for the entire postseason prior to locking in your lineup ahead of Wild Card weekend. That includes weighing which players will go deepest into the playoffs, potentially jostling their overall ranking a full 10-15 spots higher because they capped the year off with a full game’s worth of snaps over their peers and, in some formats, double the points in the Super Bowl.
The Official FFPC Playoff Challenge — a format that’s invoked an equal amount of time, joy, and misery from myself over the last few seasons — homepage describes it best:
Each team will choose twelve (12) players from any of the 14 NFL playoff teams but ONLY ONE PLAYER PER TEAM. To be clear, if you choose Tom Brady as your QB, you may NOT have any more Buccaneers players on your roster, including Kicker & Defense. Each team will consist of twelve (12) NFL players in the following starting roster format: 1-QB, 2-RB, 2-WR, 1-TE, 4-Flex, 1-K, 1-D (Flex can be RB, WR or TE)
The following Playoff-Only Top 70 is based on full PPR scoring (and 1.5 PPR for Tight Ends) and takes into account an estimation of injuries, role changes, and games played for every player throughout the postseason. Keep in mind that your own personal adjustments are equally as important as this list; quarterbacks are almost entirely subjective since their number of starts will tip the scales. We should also emphasize game scripts since some players are easily avoidable if projecting a team to trail or log 60 minutes of action. Focus on using those (perceived) eliminated pieces at a lower scoring position like Defense and Kicker unless building for top-heavy payouts in larger fields.
Additional thoughts for optimal tournament strategy are included at the bottom.
Player, Team (Projected Games Played) – Positional Rank
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (3.1) – TE1
2. Cooper Kupp, Rams (1.7) – WR1
3. Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers (2.8) – RB1
4. Davante Adams, Packers (2.8) – WR2
5. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (3.1) – QB1
6. Tom Brady, Buccaneers (2.8) – QB2
7. Josh Allen, Bills (2.3) – QB3
8. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (2.8) – WR3
9. Joe Mixon, Bengals (2.2) – RB2
10. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (3.1) – WR4
11. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (2.8) – QB4
12. Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers (2.8) – TE2
13. Stefon Diggs, Bills (2.3) – WR5
14. Joe Burrow, Bengals (2.2) – QB5
15. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (1.8) – QB6
16. Tee Higgins, Bengals (2.2) – WR6
17. Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals (2.2) – WR7
18. Devin Singletary, Bills (2.3) – RB3
19. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (1.7) – QB7
20. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs (3.1) – RB4
21. Aaron Jones, Packers (2.8) – RB5
22. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (1.5) – QB8
23. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (1.8) – QB9
24. Derrick Henry, Titans (1.8) – RB6
25. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (2) – WR8
26. Matthew Stafford, Rams (1.7) – QB10
27. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (1.8) – WR9
28. Elijah Mitchell, 49ers (2) – RB7
29. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (1.8) – RB8
30. Darrel Williams, Chiefs (3.1) – RB9
31. A.J. Brown, Titans (1.8) – WR10
32. George Kittle, 49ers (2) – TE3
33. Damien Harris, Patriots (1.8) – RB10
34. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (2) – QB12
35. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (1.4) – RB11
36. Dalton Schultz, Cowboys (1.8) – TE4
37. Amari Cooper, Cowboys (1.8) – WR11
38. Chase Claypool, Steelers (1.1) – WR12
39. A.J. Dillon, Packers (2.8) – RB12
40. Odell Beckham, Rams (1.7) – WR13
41. Zach Ertz, Cardinals (1.7) – TE5
42. Najee Harris, Steelers (1.1) – RB13
43. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (2.2) – WR14
44. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals (1.7) – RB14
45. James Conner, Cardinals (1.7) – RB15
46. Byron Pringle, Chiefs (3.1) – WR15
47. Sony Michel, Rams (1.7) – RB16
48. Darren Waller, Raiders (1.4) – TE6
49. Gabriel Davis, Bills (2.3) – WR16
50. Cole Beasley, Bills (2.3) – WR17
51. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (1.5) – TE7
52. Christian Kirk, Cardinals (1.7) – WR18
53. Mac Jones, Patriots (1.8) – QB11
54. Hunter Henry, Patriots (1.8) – TE8
55. Dawson Knox, Bills (2.3) – TE9
56. Allen Lazard, Packers (2.8) – WR19
57. Tyler Johnson, Buccaneers (2.8) – WR20
58. Jakobi Meyers, Patriots (1.8) – WR21
59. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (2) – WR22
60. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (1.1) – WR23
61. Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys (1.8) – WR24
62. Hunter Renfrow, Raiders (1.4) – WR25
63. Miles Sanders, Eagles (1.5) – RB17
64. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (1.5) – WR26
65. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs (3.1) – WR27
66. Julio Jones, Titans (1.8) – WR28
67. D’Onta Foreman, Titans (1.8) – RB18
68. A.J. Green, Cardinals (1.7) – WR29
69. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (1.8) – RB19
70. Emmanuel Sanders, Bills (2.3) – WR30
MORE THOUGHTS
Again, storytelling is crucial in lineups. If you believe that Josh Allen and the Bills advance beyond the Wild Card round, it’s suboptimal to pair any of them with Damien Harris or Rhamondre Stevenson since the latter duo don’t logically fit the game script we’re projecting for a high-scoring affair. If the Patriots were to win, though, losing a pivot like Devin Singletary or Stefon Diggs would be far less impactful than getting only one game out of Allen since the field is expected to be overweight on him.
We ideally want our quarterback playing in every game as to ensure double points at that onesie position in the Super Bowl. In 2020, for example, Tom Brady was on 98% of the top 150 teams in the FFPC Challenge. The year prior, however, Lamar Jackson bucked the trend with a 36-point one-and-done exhibition in the winning lineup that included 59 passes and 20 carries for 500 total yards. Although it would require an outlier performance from either, Jalen Hurts and Ryan Tannehill both sneakily offer the rushing upside to leverage as pivots in larger fields.
Any argument to fade Cooper Kupp (regardless of Los Angeles’ outcome) got thinner the moment Cam Akers returned for 13 snaps and eight touches in the regular-season finale, forcing the team’s touchdown equity to either run through Kupp or a player amongst a rotation that we would have to parse correctly. In other words, you’re on your own in fading Kupp.
Don’t think outside the box once you’re outside the box. JuJu Smith-Schuster out-scored Chase Claypool by a significant margin (34.7-22.9) last year but was not in the winning lineup (despite only being rostered by 10% of the field) since selecting Claypool, who was 13% rostered, was contrarian in itself. Unlike large-field DFS tournaments where salaries cap us to a finite number of elite options, the world of playoff-only fantasy does not necessarily need to stray too far off the beaten path.
The fact Leonard Fournette and Rob Gronkowski will garner more interest than Mike Evans leaves us with a tremendous opportunity to assume the latter takes on a role we’ve genuinely never seen since, to this point, he has only lined up alongside Chris Godwin (torn ACL) and Antonio Brown (quit). Evans was active without both on Sunday but notably logged the fewest snaps (43) he’s played in a full game all year while chasing his contract incentives.
Although we’re looking to allocate one-and-done players to less important positions, we can still be contrarian by avoiding higher-rostered defenses — Arizona first comes to mind — and instead focusing on those which are going slightly overlooked and forecasted to face an increase in passing volume. That game script alone lends a higher floor for sacks and turnovers.
I am expecting Daniel Carlson to be the highest rostered kicker. Do with that information what you will.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and Darrel Williams (toe) will be shuffled according to Kansas City’s injury updates. Reminder Edwards-Helaire averaged 13.7 touches in the four games he returned for prior to injury while Williams averaged 18 touches as a bell-cow in the six full games he started.
On that same note, James Conner (ribs) averaged 20.8 touches in five starts without Chase Edmonds (ribs, toe) this year while the latter averaged 17 carries and 7.5 targets in Weeks 16 and 17 sans Conner.
There’s mathematically only a 12.4% chance every higher seed moves on from Wild Card weekend. If the chalk always hit, it would never hit. Be intelligently creative.