Daigle's Playoff-Only Top 70 Rankings

Unlike season-long lineup decisions, playoff-only leagues require projecting for the entire postseason prior to locking in your lineup ahead of Wild Card weekend. That includes weighing which players will go deepest into the playoffs, potentially jostling their overall ranking a full 10-15 spots higher because they capped the year off with a full game’s worth of snaps over their peers and, in some formats, double the points in the Super Bowl.

The Official FFPC Playoff Challenge — a format that’s invoked an equal amount of time, joy, and misery from myself over the last few seasons — homepage describes it best:

Each team will choose twelve (12) players from any of the 14 NFL playoff teams but ONLY ONE PLAYER PER TEAM. To be clear, if you choose Tom Brady as your QB, you may NOT have any more Buccaneers players on your roster, including Kicker & Defense. Each team will consist of twelve (12) NFL players in the following starting roster format: 1-QB, 2-RB, 2-WR, 1-TE, 4-Flex, 1-K, 1-D (Flex can be RB, WR or TE)

The following Playoff-Only Top 70 is based on full PPR scoring (and 1.5 PPR for Tight Ends) and takes into account an estimation of injuries, role changes, and games played for every player throughout the postseason. Keep in mind that your own personal adjustments are equally as important as this list; quarterbacks are almost entirely subjective since their number of starts will tip the scales. We should also emphasize game scripts since some players are easily avoidable if projecting a team to trail or log 60 minutes of action. Focus on using those (perceived) eliminated pieces at a lower scoring position like Defense and Kicker unless building for top-heavy payouts in larger fields.

Additional thoughts for optimal tournament strategy are included at the bottom.

Player, Team (Projected Games Played) – Positional Rank

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (3.1) – TE1

2. Cooper Kupp, Rams (1.7) – WR1

3. Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers (2.8) – RB1

4. Davante Adams, Packers (2.8) – WR2

5. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (3.1) – QB1

6. Tom Brady, Buccaneers (2.8) – QB2

7. Josh Allen, Bills (2.3) – QB3

8. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (2.8) – WR3

9. Joe Mixon, Bengals (2.2) – RB2

10. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (3.1) – WR4

11. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (2.8) – QB4

12. Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers (2.8) – TE2

13. Stefon Diggs, Bills (2.3) – WR5

14. Joe Burrow, Bengals (2.2) – QB5

15. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (1.8) – QB6

16. Tee Higgins, Bengals (2.2) – WR6

17. Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals (2.2) – WR7

18. Devin Singletary, Bills (2.3) – RB3

19. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (1.7) – QB7

20. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs (3.1) – RB4

21. Aaron Jones, Packers (2.8) – RB5

22. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (1.5) – QB8

23. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (1.8) – QB9

24. Derrick Henry, Titans (1.8) – RB6

25. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (2) – WR8

26. Matthew Stafford, Rams (1.7) – QB10

27. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (1.8) – WR9

28. Elijah Mitchell, 49ers (2) – RB7

29. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (1.8) – RB8

30. Darrel Williams, Chiefs (3.1) – RB9

31. A.J. Brown, Titans (1.8) – WR10

32. George Kittle, 49ers (2) – TE3

33. Damien Harris, Patriots (1.8) – RB10

34. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (2) – QB12

35. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (1.4) – RB11

36. Dalton Schultz, Cowboys (1.8) – TE4

37. Amari Cooper, Cowboys (1.8) – WR11

38. Chase Claypool, Steelers (1.1) – WR12

39. A.J. Dillon, Packers (2.8) – RB12

40. Odell Beckham, Rams (1.7) – WR13

41. Zach Ertz, Cardinals (1.7) – TE5

42. Najee Harris, Steelers (1.1) – RB13

43. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (2.2) – WR14

44. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals (1.7) – RB14

45. James Conner, Cardinals (1.7) – RB15

46. Byron Pringle, Chiefs (3.1) – WR15

47. Sony Michel, Rams (1.7) – RB16

48. Darren Waller, Raiders (1.4) – TE6

49. Gabriel Davis, Bills (2.3) – WR16

50. Cole Beasley, Bills (2.3) – WR17

51. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (1.5) – TE7

52. Christian Kirk, Cardinals (1.7) – WR18

53. Mac Jones, Patriots (1.8) – QB11

54. Hunter Henry, Patriots (1.8) – TE8

55. Dawson Knox, Bills (2.3) – TE9

56. Allen Lazard, Packers (2.8) – WR19

57. Tyler Johnson, Buccaneers (2.8) – WR20

58. Jakobi Meyers, Patriots (1.8) – WR21

59. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (2) – WR22

60. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (1.1) – WR23

61. Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys (1.8) – WR24

62. Hunter Renfrow, Raiders (1.4) – WR25

63. Miles Sanders, Eagles (1.5) – RB17

64. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (1.5) – WR26

65. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs (3.1) – WR27

66. Julio Jones, Titans (1.8) – WR28

67. D’Onta Foreman, Titans (1.8) – RB18

68. A.J. Green, Cardinals (1.7) – WR29

69. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (1.8) – RB19

70. Emmanuel Sanders, Bills (2.3) – WR30

