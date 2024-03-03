Dai Burchell: Highly-regarded Welsh trainer dies aged 87

Dai Burchell juggled life as a steelworker with horse training until the age of 35 when he concentrated on horses

Highly-regarded former Welsh trainer Dai Burchell has died at the age of 87.

Burchell produced more than 400 winners from his stable in Ebbw Vale, where he had worked in the steelworks before taking up training horses on a permanent basis.

He started as a jockey in the 1950s before switching to life as a trainer.

Burchell's last winner came on the day before his retirement as Good Impression raced to victory at Uttoxeter in January 2022.

Chepstow Racecourse, where Burchell had a career-long association, paid tribute on social media, writing: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of former trainer Dai Burchell - a great character in Welsh racing. RIP."

Ffos Las Racecourse posted: "So many wonderful tributes today to retired Welsh trainer Dai Burchell who has passed away. The thoughts of the team @FfosLasRC are with Ruth and the family."