Dahkari Gilley on committing to Rutgers football:

Dahkari Gilley, a member of the class of 2024, committed to Rutgers football in mid-June while on an official visit. But it was a decision that the three-star recruit said was made weeks before when he first was offered by Rutgers.

His first meeting with defensive coordinator Joe Hrasymiak, he said, set him on the course of committing to Rutgers just a few weeks later.

A 6-foot-2 and 190-pound defensive back, Gilley is a strong presence in the secondary for University Christian (Jacksonville, FL), Gilley also held Power Five offers from Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech in addition to offers from Central Florida, USF, FAU, UMass, Liberty and Georgia Southern at the time of his commitment to Rutgers.

A strong and powerful tackler, Gilley has a nose for the ball. He also speed: this spring Gilley ran the 100 meters and the four-by-100 relays.

“For the 100, it is an 11.06,” Gilley said of his personal best sprint this spring.

Gilley plans on enrolling early in January.

Dahkari Gilley on why he committed to Rutgers football

“It’s been great. Since the first day they started recruiting me, I knew it was going to be home.

“When coach Joe came to see me – most coaches came in to see me for 30 minutes to an hour. Coach Joe, when he came, he came and saw me run track first – I qualified for states. He stayed and watched track and then stayed to watch me practice after that. It really stood out to me.”

Dahkari Gilley on why the effort of Joe Harasymiak stood out in his recruitment

“That showed me that they really liked me, they really had an interest in me. That showed me it would be home.”

Dahkari Gilley on what stood out to him during his official visit to Rutgers

“I just feel like the culture at Rutgers and how they mean F.A.M.I.L.Y. They just don’t talk about it, they really love it.”

Dahkari Gilley on where he will line up when he arrives at Rutgers

“So basically when I first get there, I’ll be playing safety. But since I’m getting there early, I’ll have the chance to get bigger. Potentially, they could move me to linebacker.”

Dahkari Gilley on if he likes the idea of playing linebacker in the Big Ten

“I’m used to it now, I’m always around the ball now.

“Anything to help the team. Since our defense is based on the pressure in high school, I’m used to it. But I can also drop back into coverage.”

Dahkari Gilley oh why Rutgers football is off to a strong start with Florida kids in this recruiting class

“The culture, the culture cares about you outside of football. It’s not just about football, they care for you all around. And the academics are big too with everything they offer.”

