‘Daggers on the wings’… Pedri describes Yamal-Nico duo

Many FC Barcelona players are currently out on international duty in Europe and South America. Both groups of players are also respectively taking part in their region’s unique continental championships. For the Barcelona players in Europe, the European Championship in Germany is currently where they are participating.

One of the standout performers in the Euros is currently Pedri, the 21-year-old Barcelona wonderkid who has previously won the Golden Boy award as well. Excelling with Spain, the Barça midfielder has been one of the mainstays of his country in this tournament and it is clear to see why.

Recently, as highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, Pedri talked in an interview with ‘Tablero Deportivo’ about many things going on with Spain and even talked about stuff related to his other Barcelona teammate in the Spanish senior men’s team, Lamine Yamal, and how he has formed one of the competition’s deadliest partnerships with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams:

“They are different from the wingers we are used to having in Spain. They are both daggers on the wings, and it’s much easier when you turn and see Lamine and Nico. The others who haven’t played are also at a spectacular level, and they can all do incredibly well.”

While 16-year-old Lamine Yamal is already a certified star at Barcelona, Nico Williams is a massive target for the club as well. Barça wants to unite both at the Catalan club, and with Pedri’s recent words of praise regarding the duo, it is clear to see why.

Talking about Spain’s group with Albania, Italy, and Croatia, one which many considered to be the ‘group of death’ in the Euros, the Barcelona star had the following to say: “It’s clear that we’ve come to Germany to try to win the fourth title, but you don’t think about that on the field. You try to win that game no matter what, and that’s it.”

“When you have those two rivals in the group, you think about how everything will turn out, but I had confidence in the team and in how we were arriving. We played well before the Euros, and it’s showing that we are at a very good level.”

Lastly, the midfielder also spoke about his recovery and injuries. The Barcelona youngster is known for his misfortunes with physical injuries, and these misfortunes have cost him a lot in terms of game time with both Barcelona and Spain.

“I have worked hard to get here and to be well at the end of the season. I knew that the work I was doing would pay off. Luis has always been interested in me. We had conversations when setbacks happened, and he told me to stay calm.”

“There was always doubt about whether I would make it or have another relapse, but I knew that if I worked well, there was an opportunity and the coach’s trust.”

“I have to keep getting into rhythm to reach my best version, which is yet to come, and work for the best to come in the next rounds.”

Thus, Pedri about that process in depth while also showing gratitude towards Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente for his continued interest and faith in his abilities, while also expressing his desire to continue performing and finding his best version.