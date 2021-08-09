Dag Heward-Mills Heads Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Centre

ACCRA, GHANA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills is heading, promoting, and expanding the curriculum of the Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Centre. Founded in 1996, this dynamic institution trains young men and women for work in Christian ministries.

As a founder, Dag Heward-Mills ' vision for the training centre was that it would always remain a pastor's training school, without the centre ever evolving into a secular institution partially or fully. Under Dag Heward-Mills' leadership, Anagkazo expanded from a one-year part-time Bible school into a full-time two-year program. Subsequently, in 2006, the training period was extended to four years to enhance the tools and knowledge base students receive.

In 1997, the school graduated 12 students. Since that time, the student roster has grown to approximately 800 full-time residents. The growth in terms of class size, curriculum, and popularity of the training centre, took significant efforts from Dag Heward-Mills , his teachers, and staff members. The success of Anagkazo reflects upon the institution's mission, values, and the skills of its leadership team and students. The training centre continues to positively impact the community and the lives of students and pastors.

The training centre uses camp meetings, cell groups, crusades, and ministries as mechanisms to familiarize students with the teaching of the Gospels. It also helps acclimate future pastors and church officials to preaching and the practice of teaching others. Being able to understand the Bible, and teach its lessons in a coherent fashion, are among the skills students develop. Dag Heward-Mills continues to develop and enhance the teaching methods to the benefit of all stakeholders within the institution.

Well-known in the evangelical community, Dag Heward-Mills' accolades are numerous. He has grown the Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Centre into one of the largest Bible schools in Africa and the world. He received the Officer of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Benin, which is one of the highest medals of honor in that country. It is given to men and women for their various achievements and contributions to humanity.

Dag Heward-Mills is an African Healing Evangelist , a qualified medical doctor, and the founder of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches. In 1991, he gave himself to God and has since devoted his time and efforts to that cause. Dag's ministry has touched the lives of millions globally, and he continues to preach the teachings of the gospel.

