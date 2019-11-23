Dafney has 5 TDs, Indiana State dominates Missouri St. 51-24

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Dominique Dafney rushed for 244 yards and scored five touchdowns as Indiana State finished the season with a resounding 51-24 victory over Missouri State on Saturday afternoon.

Kurtis Wilderman threw for 148 yards and Michael Haupert rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown and threw for another score for Indiana State (5-7, 3-5 Missouri Valley Football Conference) which finished with two straight wins after dropping four games in a row.

Dafney started the scoring when he hauled in a pass from Haupert with 3:42 left in the first quarter.

Dante Hendrix returned a punt 70 yards to give the Sycamores a 21-7 lead late in the second quarter. Dafney broke for a 57-yard scoring scamper for a 28-7 advantage with 13:10 left in the third quarter. Dafney finished the scoring with a 1-yard plunge with 4:58 left in the game.

Peyton Huslig threw for 249 yards and two scores for Missouri State (1-10, 1-7).