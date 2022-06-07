Texans receiver DaeSean Hamilton injured his right knee in Tuesday’s organized team activity and will require surgery, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports. Hamilton, though, did not tear his anterior cruciate ligament and is expected to return this season.

He injured his knee during a non-contact drill while running a route. His leg gave out as he tried to cut, according to Wilson, and Hamilton was carted off the practice field.

Hamilton, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Texans this offseason after missing all of last season with a torn ACL he injured while training away from the Broncos’ facility.

Hamilton has caught 81 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 46 career games.

Veteran starting center Justin Britt injured his left ankle Tuesday when he got stepped on, Wilson reports, but Britt walked off under his own power.

“One was a non-contact injury. The other, you know when you have 22 bodies out there, every once in a while you step on someone,” Texans head coach Lovie Smith said. “Hopefully, it’s nothing serious for either one.”

DaeSean Hamilton will undergo surgery after injuring knee Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk