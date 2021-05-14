Report: DaeSean Hamilton trade falls through after Broncos WR tears ACL

A trade involving Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton has fallen through after the receiver tore his ACL while training away from the facility, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The ill-timed injury was reported as a torn ACL by NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti. The trade was reportedly to be finalized after Broncos minicamp this weekend.

To add to the frustration: Hamilton was, in fact, going to be traded and the deal was going to be finalized after rookie camp. He sustained the injury today. He’s having an MRI but they believe it’s an ACL. Another injury away from the facility. https://t.co/iOI6i7FVVU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2021

It's unclear which team was attempting to trade for Hamilton.

The injury is a brutal end for what has been an eventful month for the fourth-year player. First, the Broncos were reported to be talking to teams about a potential trade before the 2021 NFL draft. Those trades never materialized, leading to a reported decision to waive the wideout. Apparently, the Broncos held off on the official move long enough to actually find a trade, which is now not happening.

The Broncos selected Hamilton out of Penn State in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, but never succeeded in making him a major part of their offense. Through three NFL seasons, Hamilton hasn't topped 300 receiving yards in a season, and was buried in the depth chart behind the likes of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler.

The worst part of the injury, though, is where Hamilton actually suffered it.

Another potential salary voided for Broncos

Hamilton is the second Broncos player to sustain a season-ending injury while working out away from the team facility, and that could end up being a costly decision.

Earlier this month, Broncos starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles tendon while training off-site. The Broncos are one of many teams boycotting the NFL's "voluntary" workouts due to concerns over COVID-19 protocols, hence the training away from team facilities.

Because of the location of James' injury, the Broncos suddenly didn't have to pay him his guaranteed $10 million salary because his injury was technically a non-football injury, despite the fact that he was training for, well, football. The NFL affirmed the Broncos' right to void James' salary in a memo, a decision that has made the NFLPA understandable livid.

Hamilton isn't losing nearly as much as James — he was set to make $2.8 million on his non-guaranteed rookie contract — but it's still terrible news considering he was on track to get that money from a team that actually wanted him before he went down. It was the wrong time, and the wrong place.

