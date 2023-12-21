Daequan Hardy declares for 2024 NFL draft, confirms status for Peach Bowl

Another key member of Penn State’s defense is ready to take his game to the next level. Well, almost ready.

Penn State defensive back Daequan Hardy announced in a social media post on Thursday that he will be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, leaving behind his remaining eligibility with the Penn State program. Fortunately for Penn State, Hardy will play one final game. Hardy announced he will play in the Peach Bowl when Penn State faces Ole Miss.

“I poured my heart on the field and made relationships that will last a lifetime, Hardy said in his statement shared on social media. “This place will forever be etched in my heart.”

“With that being said, after a lot of thought and prayers, I will be forgoing my remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2024 NFL draft,” Hardy confirmed. “I am excited to to take the field one last time with my brothers in the Peach Bowl.”

Hardy has 3.5 career sacks and 5 career interceptions for Penn State. He appeared in all 13 games played by Penn State in 2021 and 2022 and has played in 10 games this year for the program. Hardy also showed off some of his special teams skills this season with a pair of punt returns for touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire